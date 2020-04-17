Ethan Akanni: Dating as a gay in athletics has increased my confidence | Athletics News





British runner Ethan Akanni shares his story with Sky Sports

I had just run the fastest interior obstacles of my life, in a championship that I was desperate to win.

But instead of celebrating, I quickly learned that I would have to do it again if I wanted to get the gold medal. Amidst the noise of the crowd in Sheffield, neither I nor the other athletes in the BUCS Championship 60-meter hurdle final realized it was a false start.

When we all returned to our blocks, except for the brave obstacle runner who had jumped the gun and was disqualified, I thought about the same competition the year before, when I got injured in the playoffs and had to retire. of the final. There were more BUCS disappointments just a few months later, in the 110-meter hurdle, when I lost a medal by a hundredth of a second. Since then, I had been eager to demonstrate that I could do it when it counted, for me and for everyone else.

The February BUCS Championship was an emotional roller coaster for Ethan (image: Jonty Mitchell, @photographybyjonty)

I needed to concentrate for the repetition of the final, and fast. I have a history of getting nervous in big competitions, sometimes that made me not start correctly, other times it led me to overcome obstacles. But in this competition, everything had gone perfectly. I had been completely in the zone, until the moment I was told that my victory didn't really count.

I put myself in my blocks one more time. When he fired the gun, the old nerves stayed away; instead, I felt the same as the first time we ran the race. I won again, and this time I was able to celebrate.

Shortly thereafter, I discovered that my first race in the final was only a tenth of a second off world indoor standard – a huge personal improvement, albeit an unofficial one. My replay time would also decrease as PB.

Just eight days later, he was in Glasgow for the British Championship. This was the biggest indoor competition of the year, a step from the university level to the national ones. The pressure was back. I wasn't that fast, but I did win the bronze, another great achievement for me since I'm still at level U23. Having these two events so close to each other meant that I was on an emotional level for most of the month.

Getting the right mental balance is very important in athletics. My coach Jerzy Maciukiewicz, although everyone calls him George, and my training partners have really helped me with their talks and support, and I have been able to adapt better through all the experience I have accumulated over the years.

There is another reason why I now feel more relaxed and confident in competitions than I used to. It's something I didn't notice at the time, but in retrospect, I can see that it had an effect as well. After I came out as gay to my friends at school, I also felt totally familiar with my family and within my athletic environment, and doing that took a different kind of pressure off me.

& # 39; I put the rainbow laces on my spikes & # 39;

Growing up, at first I liked music more than sports. All of that changed in year 8: I got my 3rd grade piano, but I also set the school record for 100 meters, despite being only 13.

Seeing London 2012 also blew me away, and I joined my local club in Bexley, starting with sprints and long jumps. One day, I saw an older athlete who was struggling and asked my coach at the time, Liz Slater, to let me try. I clicked instantly and Tony Jarrett, one of the best obstacles in Britain, had taught me. Since 2014, I have held multiple multiple events, but have focused on 60 and 110 meter obstacles.

Tony Jarrett was one of Britain's top athletics athletes in the 1990s

In the summer of 2016, I was selected to travel to Tbilisi in Georgia for the European Youth Athletics Championship. These were the best athletes under the age of 18 from across the continent, while I recently turned 17 and was making my international debut. I just narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth, but the whole experience was enough to change my mind. I always wanted to be on the biggest stages of my sport and now I had been exposed to it. It made me want to work even harder.

I am now in my third year of my undergraduate degree at Loughborough College, where I am studying Sports Science. At first it was daunting: many sports stars have studied and trained here, and the facilities are exceptional. But I was lucky enough to be placed on a block with other athletes and once I started a friendship group and my training started to go really well, I settled in correctly.

It is important to establish sport as a safe space for athletes from the beginning, because that is when all barriers can be broken and everyone can feel comfortable and be themselves. Ethan Akanni

Several of my friends from college are also LGBT +. As I have progressed through the years here, more have become comfortable being open about it within our university community. That is what happened to me. It turns out that a close friend is an obstacle who is also gay: he was always there when he needed a little support, or someone to talk to about particular situations that he didn't feel like he could talk to a straight person.

At some point, I grabbed a pair of Rainbow Laces and put them on my white spikes. British Athletics began supporting the Stonewall campaign a couple of years ago and had been very successful in making them available to athletes and fans, if they wished. I was wearing my laces at the British Championship in Birmingham last summer when Andy Paul, who trains one of my rivals, saw them and we ended up sharing our own stories about being gay in athletics.

Several athletes have started using Rainbow Laces in competition since British Athletics joined the inclusion campaign.

We stayed in touch and discussed what we could do to bring more people together. Being part of the UK Athletics, Andy met Donna Fraser, who spearheads inclusion and has led several diversity initiatives. Addressing homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia, and supporting athletes, coaches, and officials to feel comfortable with their own skin, had become much clearer messages. With Donna coordinating it, we communicate with other members of the LGBT + community that we knew within athletics.

There were email conversations and Skype calls and then last December some of us got together for a workshop in Loughborough called & # 39; Let & # 39; s Talk LGBT + & # 39 ;. It was really helpful: everyone shared their different experiences and backstories, and gave their views on the best way to proceed. From that meeting, the Athletics Pride Network (APN) was formed, with objectives to support lesbian, gay, bi and trans people; challenge anti-LGBT + discrimination; and improve access to athletics for those in the community.

Going out, trusting

Looking at my own story, I feel lucky because I can't identify really difficult moments. I always knew he was gay, even from a young age. I clearly remember falling in love with one of my male friends in the last years of elementary school. I never really thought about it, so I kept it to myself.

In the eighth year of high school, I became friends with an older student by getting involved in the production of the Christmas pantomime. He turned out to be gay too. Until then, he had had many curious thoughts and unanswered questions. Finally, after having them floating in my head for so long, I downloaded all my questions about him. I asked him how he knew he was gay, how he told his friends, if he knew many other gay people, everything was new to me. It was nice to have someone older to help guide me to the point of having the confidence to go out.

That happened early the following year, when he was 13 years old. Initially, I only told five of my closest friends. However, it was year 9 … a friend accidentally mentioned it in passing and word spread like wildfire. Before I knew it, all my year I knew I was gay! At first it was daunting, realizing that everyone knew my & # 39; secret & # 39 ;. All my friends assured me that they did not care that I was gay. Most of the people he knew said they had the feeling & # 39; that I was gay anyway, that that doesn't change who I am or that they were glad I could tell them.

The support, love and respect I received from my friends at school … made it 100 times easier to get comfortable in my own skin. Ethan Akanni

However, there was a small internal battle after that. It's just me, my mother, and my older brother at home, and I didn't meet them until last year. I grew up as a Christian and it was always said that & # 39; man was made for women & # 39 ;, things like that put me in a shell. I resisted telling my mother to protect me from possible conflicts that may arise in the future. But it played into my mind, and it was progressively more challenging for me to contain it all.

Finally, I got to the point where I had to say something at home, and the support I got from both my mother and brother was immense. It was nothing like what I had imagined when I was younger. That was the best feeling, like the whole world was taken from my shoulders.

Many people seem to think that it is easy for anyone of my generation who is gay to go out now. But in reality, it is everywhere: some do not fight as much, but others are still very afraid. Many always knew they were gay or lesbian, but did not feel able to tell anyone until they got to college. It depends on the person and their circumstances.

For me, the support, love and respect I received from my school friends after coming to them was so great that I couldn't do anything but hug him. This made it 100 times easier to become comfortable in my own skin.

& # 39; The athletes I admire & # 39;

I knew it was not common for athletes to come out, but as I got older, I noticed that this was changing. Tom Bosworth came out publicly in October 2015 was one of those moments. I was 16 years old and athletics was already my life. It gave me much more confidence.

Since going public, Tom Bosworth has competed in the Olympics, won silver at the Commonwealth Games, and broke national and world records.

Like Tom, Corinne Humphreys is another of the older athletes who are part of the APN. When Donna told us they would join, we were all very excited. It just shows that no matter what level you compete in, everyone wants to feel welcome and help others feel the same. Tom and Corinne are also Stonewall Sports Champions, so the level of visibility is a great support for our new network.

Shelley Holroyd, who competed for Great Britain in javelin at the Atlanta Olympics and is now a Paralympic talent coach, is also with us. She told us about her experiences as a young lesbian athlete in the 1990s: there were incidents of homophobia and other difficult times. I was a bit surprised, but it also brings home the point that we've come a long way since then. Having your perspective is really important because you have been through your own struggles in the past and now you also see all the positive things happening.

I mentioned my own coach Tony Jarrett earlier. The other British male hurdle everyone knows is, of course, Colin Jackson, who held the world record for 110 million hurdles for over a decade. I've watched tons of videos of them on YouTube, who regularly finished first and second at the World Championship, to learn about their technique.

Colin Jackson won 110 million gold fences for Great Britain at the 1993 World Athletics Championships in Stuttgart in 12.91 seconds, a world record that was held for over 12 years.

A couple of years ago, Colin did an interview in which he mentioned that he was gay: it was the first time he had talked about it. I can understand why. Every athlete wants to be known for being the best in their sport, so if you are gay, you will wonder if you will become the 'gay athlete'. We need supportive media coverage that provides visibility and that we have role models like Colin, Tom and Corinne to demonstrate that being LGBT is not a "weird,quot; thing.

Having the APN will also help. If it had existed when it started, it probably would have made it to athletics earlier. It is important to establish sport as a safe space for athletes from the beginning, because that is when all barriers can be broken and everyone can be comfortable and be themselves. I think the younger LGBT + athletes who are currently going through the U15 and U17 age groups will really benefit.

I hope we can inspire other sports too. I don't like football too much, but I know there are male players who will feel like they can't go out, or that they can only do it after their career is over. It is a shame if you are an athlete at your best and feel overwhelmed by this. That's why you can never be too explicit about supporting the LGBT + community: it all comes to someone, somewhere, and connects with them.

For me and for most of my friends, social media is a great thing. When I post on my Insta story, I get amazing answers that help motivate me. There is a close bond within the entire British athletics family, they have worked hard on that through the #Represent message, and the NPC will further strengthen it, I think. The network is truly open to everyone, not only to LGBT + people, but also to allies who want to show their support and help to develop what we are doing.

The Athletics Pride network launched earlier this month

Why have I shared my story?

Being locked up has felt like a good time to talk about APN because I can't train as much right now. I returned home to Bexley and had to settle for drills and exercises in the backyard. I even installed a couple of dining chairs the other day and threw them out, just to keep my legs moving! If you don't use it, you will lose it. Stretching in the morning is also important. If I sit all day, everything will stiffen and be much worse when I train again.

Other than that and the courses, I'm watching binges & # 39; How to escape murder & # 39; and playing a piano too. I set myself the challenge of learning a new pop song every week and posting videos on social media. Maybe I could become the next YouTube sensation!

Sharing my story by being part of the APN means a lot to me. I really hope that you will speak to other LGBT + people who can also relate to some of my experiences. Hopefully, over time, they can also become more confident, and it helps them accelerate them on their own path to authenticity.

Ethan with his BUCS Championship gold medal after victory in Sheffield in February (image: Jonty Mitchell, @photographybyjonty)

Story editor: Jon Holmes.

Find out more about the Athletics Pride Network on the British Athletics website. You can follow Ethan on Twitter at @ EthanAkanni1999and on Instagram at @ ethaka124.

Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride that supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign. If you want to inspire others in sports by sharing your own story of being LGBT + or an ally, contact us here.