ESPN's Michael Jordan Docu is Slam Dunk – Deadline

Eager, perhaps too eager to reopen the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump has recently said that he's tired of watching 14-year-old basketball games on television with all sports leagues closed.

Well, the basketball games of more than two decades that are the fuel of ESPN's debut on April 19 The last Dance they're exactly the kind of small-screen thrill that many of us could use well, sports fanatics or not.

Packed with invisible images that have been under lock and key since Bill Clinton was president, the entire 10-episode series centers on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' quest for a sixth NBA championship. That goal from the 1997-1998 season is the main beat of Jason Hehir's effort in excellence in movement, but the surprising and captivating Last Dance It is also a deep blend of Jordan's evolution into one of the greatest athletes of all time, determination, drive, and leadership. as I say in the review of my previous video.

Now, you can debate whether MJ is older than saying the brilliance of Serena Williams, Pele, George Best or Muhammed Ali, is a fair discussion of a pantheon of power. However, regardless of who the GOAT is in your opinion, Last Dance It's a compelling 500-minute argument that no one in any field, sport or otherwise played and worked as hard as the now-principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Now it's not a huge leap to compare The last Dance with the Oscar winner O.J .: Made in America Docuseries that ESPN triumphantly executed in 2016. Both are profound, both are as much about the game as the player, and both are high-quality looks from African-American sports figures. But, let's be clear, that's where the comparisons really should end. These are very different stories by their nature, the former being one of triumph and the latter a tragedy on many levels.

First slated to debut on June 2 on Disney-owned sports cable, The last Dance He moved into this weekend late last month, not long after the NBA and all other sports leagues went dark due to the COVID-19 crisis. For a sports-starved nation, the race from April 19 to May 17 The last Dance It's a real deal that shows off a gamer caliber that we'll probably never see again, even when all the arenas are opened.

With a soundtrack that includes characters like Prince and hip hop god Eric B & Rakim, plus interviews with a terribly honest Jordan, fellow Bulls like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr, philosophers coach Phil Jackson , a couple of POTUS & # 39; and more, The last Dance in fact, it may be one of the best sports documentaries ever made, which, even for the home of the star 30 by 30 series should be the point when you consider the topic.

Stay home, stay safe, and click my video review The last Dance and then go to the court on your couch this Sunday for a dunk.