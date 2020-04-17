ESPN shares the teaser video for & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; that reveals the tension between Michael Jordan and Bulls general manager Jerry Krause

The first two episodes of the highly anticipated documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; will not premiere until Sunday, April 19. ESPN must have known that viewers couldn't wait any longer, so the company decided to release a teaser video showing five minutes of Episode 1.

"The Last Dance,quot; features never-before-seen footage of the Bulls' championship campaign in 1997-98, including exclusive interviews with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, and other key members of the Chicago dynasty. Although the season ended with a title, the tension was high as the Bulls began their journey into a second mob.

Despite the team stepping out of consecutive championship races, there was great "uncertainty,quot; about the direction of the franchise and the potential for a rebuild, Jordan said.

"I thought it was unfair," he said. "I would never let someone who does not wear a uniform and play every day dictate what we do on a basketball court. So my mentality was: 'Let's put things of a commercial sense aside and focus on that craft. give them a reason not to think that way. "

Jordan directed much of his frustration at Bulls general manager Jerry Krause. When Jordan was asked at the time about the biggest challenge the team would face that season, his eyes went to Krause's office.

"To his credit, (Krause) did his job," said writer Mark Vancil. "But Jerry had the little man problem. He grew up, he was a fat little boy, he didn't have much money. He was always the underdog. He just couldn't control that part of him that needed credit … It was good." But it wasn't good enough to do it without Michael Jordan. "

Krause died in 2017, so we don't seem to hear his side of the story outside of the clips that ESPN was able to extract from the archives. However, this series will not only be a glorification of Jordan's greatness and condemnation of anyone who has dared to stand in his way.

In an interview with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, "The Last Dance,quot; director Jason Hehir detailed Jordan's initial concerns about participating in the project.

"(Jordan) said, 'When people watch this video, I'm not sure they can understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said & # 39; & # 39;, said Hehir to Deitsch. "He said there was a guy named Scotty Burrell who he rode all season and, & # 39; when you see the pictures, you will think I'm a horrible guy.

"But you have to realize that the reason I was treating him like this is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we were up against the Indians, the Miami, and the New Yorkers in the Eastern Conference. He had to Being tough and I needed to know that I could count on him. And that's the kind of thing that people see me acting the way I acted in practice, they won't understand. That is great because this is an opportunity. We have 10 hours here to peel the onion and make you articulate all the things you just articulated for me. "

It seems that Hehir and his team finally wanted to paint a complete picture of Jordan and his senior year with the Bulls. It's impossible to tell that story without Krause, so expect much more on that topic.