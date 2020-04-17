Erica Mena talks about experiencing the truth through meditation

Erica Mena is at home with Safaree and the children these days, and has been keeping fans informed of her quarantine activities, as has her husband. These days, it seems like she's been meditating, too, and she told people that this is a great way to experience the truth through meditation.

Take a look at his latest post he shared on his social media account below.

‘@Fashionnova ✨“ We must experience the Truth in a direct, practical and real way. This is only possible in the stillness and silence of the mind, and this is accomplished through meditation. " MODANOVAPARTNER "Erica captioned her post.

Many people sent her love through the comment section, praising the fact that she is so down to earth.

Someone said to her, ‘I hope you feel like you again. ❤️ ’and another follower said:‘ I hope you connect with your father, he is your angel and your beautiful soul inside and out ✨ ’

Another fan posted this message: ‘You are really getting your body back the REAL way! What a girl ", and a follower addressed more about meditation:" Meditation calms the body, balances the body, mind and soul. Great neighbor of spiritual healing hopes that everything is fine, family and friends in this confinement, peace and love. "

Someone else said: ‘Who knew you were so realistic. Wow, what a beauty.

A follower posted this message: ‘I love how Erica Mena embraced the whole pregnancy issue. She was in no rush to respond or receive surgery after having her baby! I appreciate how organic it is. Taken with its belly in its essence ".

Someone else wanted to see Erica and Safaree's baby and said, "When can we see what the girl looks like? I'm sure she is as beautiful as Mom."

Many people have asked Erica to publish her baby.



