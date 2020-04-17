Er Desus & Mero ’airs on MTV2 again – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Five years after Desus Nice season and The Kid Mero in MTV2 season 5 Guy Code Paved the way for them to launch their signature podcast and two television talk shows, the duo is making a comeback on the ViacomCBS network.

Starting this Sunday, April 19, two consecutive replays of Showtime Desus and Grouper It will air on Sundays at 11 p.m. on MTV2 without commercial breaks and uncensored. .

This is the latest synergy move within the recently combined Viacom-CBS. CBS Replays The Next Day The Late Show with Stephen ColberThey are broadcast on Pop TV; next day replays from CBS The Late Late Show with James Corden are running on Comedy Central. Pop, Comedy Central and MTV2 are part of the newly formed ViacomCBS Youth and Entertainment Brand Group.

different to The Late Show and The Late Late Show, whose most recent episodes air on Pop and Comedy Central, the Desus and Grouper Replays on MTV2 are rated "favorite fan-favorite episodes." Deliveries this Sunday, for example. guests Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Penn Badgley.

Desus and Mero, Now in its second season on Showtime, it airs new episodes on Monday and Thursday nights at 11 PM on the premium cable network. Each episode features presenters Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) giving their take on the hot topics of the day and continuing to host interviews with special guests via video conferencing technology. Episodes will continue to be filmed remotely from the homes of the hosts in New Jersey and the Bronx until further notice. Desus & Mero is produced by JAX Media; Produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.