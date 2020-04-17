El Chapo's daughter is distributing coronavirus aid packages

A daughter of drug trafficker Joaquín "El Chapo,quot; Guzmán and the Mexican cartels are distributing coronavirus aid packages in Mexico as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 begins to skyrocket in the country.

Alejandrina Guzmán is using her company, El Chapo 701, to pack and deliver care boxes full of food, masks, hand soaps and other supplies, called "Chapo supplies," around Guadalajara, according to the New York Post.

The packages are labeled with El Chapo's image, as are the medical-style masks worn by company employees when they pack and deliver the products.

Guzmán's company has been posting photo and video updates of their efforts on its Facebook page.

"We are working and contributing. It is a great pleasure to visit your homes and give you these Chapo brochures, "said a post on the company's Facebook page that shows Alejandrina wearing a black mask with El Chapo's face.

Inspiration for the brand's name, El Chapo 701, comes from a 2009 Forbes list that ranked him as the world's 701st richest person with an estimated net worth of $ 1 billion.

Mexico is feeling its share of the effects of the coronavirus, which is heading into a difficult and deep recession with 486 reported coronavirus deaths along with 6,300 confirmed cases, which is more than about 1,200 cases earlier in the month.

El Chapo himself is currently serving time in a Colorado "Supermax,quot; prison.

