Dustin Byfuglien: Five possible landing points for the now-former Winnipeg Jets defender

The Dustin Byfuglien saga came to a conclusion on Friday when the defender agreed to mutually terminate his contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

Byfuglien was suspended in September after he failed to show up at training camp while reflecting on his retirement. The 35-year-old man then underwent ankle surgery in October, putting his future NHL in limbo.

According to Frank Seravalli of TSNByfuglien sacrificed the remaining $ 14 million on his contract, which will expire after next season. The NHL confirmed to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic that Byfuglien will not be able to sign with a team for the 2019-20 season, should it resume.

And as obvious as it may be, but I checked again anyway, the NHL confirms that Byfuglien can't sign with a team for the rest of this season (if there is one). The earliest you can sign is for next season. https://t.co/H7rzmxdQ1p – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 17, 2020

It is still unclear if Byfuglien will tie up his skates again, but it is surely a desired commodity for many teams if he decides to play next season. The three-time All-Star has added 525 points in 869 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Atlanta / Winnipeg.

Here are five possible destinations for Byfuglien.

Toronto Maple Leaves

As in previous years, Toronto's defense was an area of ​​concern throughout the season. Injuries plagued the Leafs' blue line, and the team tied for the league's sixth-worst defense this season (3.17 goals per game).

The Maple Leafs have three defenders set to become free agents at Tyson Barrie, Cody Ceci, and Travis Dermott, which should free up some headroom. According to CapFriendly, the Maple Leafs currently have $ 7 million scheduled to work.

MORE: NHL free agency 2020: List of the best players available

Byfuglien would provide an offensive and productive defender on the blue line, especially if Barrie retires this offseason. With a free season, it would probably also be relatively low cost for tense Leafs.

Florida Panthers

Like the Maple Leafs, the Panthers have had a leaky defense this season, ranking tied for third in GA / G (3.25). Despite that, the Panthers were right in the playoff bubble before the season stopped.

Panthers defenders Mark Pysyk and MacKenzie Weegar will become free agents after the season. Byfuglien could replace Pysyk as one of Florida's right-handed defenders while adding a physical presence. The Panthers ranked 27th in hits per game (18.1) this season, while Byfuglien has counted at least 200 hits four times in his career.

Buffalo Sabers

Buffalo could be an interesting landing spot for the Sabers if they decide not to re-sign restricted free agent Brandon Montour. The 26-year-old defender scored 18 points in 54 games in 2019-20.

After strong starts to start each of the past two seasons, the Sabers faded from the playoff contest in January and have not made the playoffs since 2011. Buffalo's defense is ranked 10th in the league allowing 3.12. goals against.

The Sabers need help in the back and could be one of the most aggressive teams in the offseason, as they will have $ 36 million in capitalization space, by CapFriendly.

NHL 2020 Free Agency – Complete List of 31 UFA and RFA Player Teams

Nashville Predators

The Predators returned to a playoff spot under new head coach John Hynes before the season stopped. What has defined the Predators in recent years has been their defense, but this season they have taken a step back.

In the previous two years, Nashville had the smallest defense in the league, allowing just 2.54 GA / G; this season, they are 21 (3.10).

Nashville has three defenders turned free agents in Yannick Weber, Dan Hamhuis and Korbinian Holzer. Byfuglien would give them two solid defensive pairs with Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm.

Capitals of Washington

The Capitals have been led by Trophy candidate Norris John Carlson this season. The 30-year-old driver has posted 75 points, but the rest of the defenders have combined for 77.

Byfuglien could connect and be a high-scoring defender, with Washington having the second-highest scoring offense, averaging 3.42 goals per game. It would also improve the Capitals defense, which is ranked 18th in the league allowing 3.07 GA / G.

Defenders Radko Gudas, the acquisition of the trade deadline Brende Dillon and Jonas Siegenthaler are set to become free agents this offseason.