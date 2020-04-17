drones: Rwanda uses drones to help catch transgressors of the coronavirus blockade – Latest news

Rwanda is using drones to keep residents of the capital Kigali informed about the coronavirus blockade measures, and to help catch those who abuse them.

As the police stop cars and pedestrians on the streets to ask why they are outside, two drones buzz over them, one transmits the instructions out loud and the other controls the movements.

"Drones are flying in areas where checkpoints are not mounted and where patrols could not be there," said police spokesman John Bosco Kabera.

Among the culprits was a female pastor who pretended to be on the way to give a radio interview when, in fact, she was on her way to church despite the ban on public gatherings.

She was arrested and held for several days.

In another case, a man with a permit to supply food was found carrying liquor, Kabera said.

"Just stay home. That's what we're enforcing."

Like many African nations, Rwanda has relatively few cases of coronavirus so far, only 138 confirmed, with no deaths, but it is feared that the pandemic could cause far worse damage on the world's poorest continent in the coming months.

Rwanda has always aspired to be a regional technology hub, but its use of drones to combat the coronavirus is not unique.

From the slums of India to the English countryside, a large number of nations are deploying drones to publicize the rules, verify movements, and even spray disinfectants.

Rehema Kanyana, a 50-year-old Rwandan mother of four, said she had only left her home once since the blockade took effect on March 21, to withdraw cash to take one of her children to the hospital, but was hit by strict enforcement.

"On the way to the hospital, the police stopped us about four or five times," he said. He added that staying home was difficult for many who lacked food, although state brochures were helping.

