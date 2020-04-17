Dr. Phil's comments about the coronavirus lockdown make people call him "Mr. Phil,quot;

On Thursday night, Phil McGraw, also known as "Dr. Phil," went to Fox News to speak out against the ongoing blocking measures due to the coronavirus.
During the appearance, he used numerous false statistics and compared coronavirus deaths to those resulting from car accidents, smoking, and swimming pools.
It didn't take long for people to turn to Twitter to express their disapproval:
People also questioned his credentials to speak about a global pandemic:
Later, "Mr. Phil,quot; began to be a trend on Twitter:
So I'm going to suggest that Phil McGraw is probably not the best source of information on the coronavirus.
Maybe "Mr. Phil,quot; is here to stay.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTMLd50c8e053ed57e4662e52c7c2c58c95f12%