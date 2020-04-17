Dr. Phil's comments about the coronavirus lockdown make people call him "Mr. Phil,quot;

Home Entertainment Dr. Phil's comments about the coronavirus lockdown make people call him "Mr....

Dr. Phil is not a doctor. or A licensed psychologist.

On Thursday night, Phil McGraw, also known as "Dr. Phil," went to Fox News to speak out against the ongoing blocking measures due to the coronavirus.

During the appearance, he used numerous false statistics and compared coronavirus deaths to those resulting from car accidents, smoking, and swimming pools.

FYI: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that more than 32,000 people die each year from car accidents. They also put the number of unintentional non-boat drowning deaths at around 3,500 per year between 2005 and 2014.

People also questioned his credentials to speak about a global pandemic:

Hi, I'll tell you a few things about Dr. Phil and save you a trip to Wikipedia. 1] He is not a doctor. He has a doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of North Texas. 2] BUT, you are no longer licensed to practice in any state. 3] Why? Good...

Hi, I'll tell you a few things about Dr. Phil and save you a trip to Wikipedia.

1] He is not a doctor. He has a doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of North Texas.

2] BUT, you are no longer licensed to practice in any state.

3] Why? Good…

Later, "Mr. Phil,quot; began to be a trend on Twitter:

So I'm going to suggest that Phil McGraw is probably not the best source of information on the coronavirus.

Maybe "Mr. Phil,quot; is here to stay.

