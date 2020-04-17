Dr. Phil McGraw says "He probably used bad examples" in Coronavirus comments – Deadline

Dr. Phil McGraw said he "probably used bad examples" when he compared the coronavirus threat to that faced by car and pool accidents, as well as smoking.

Your comments as a guest on the Fox News program by Laura Ingraham Ingraham's angle Thursday provoked a violent backlash online. He told him: "The fact is that we have 45,000 people a year die from car accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 from swimming pools and we do not close the country because of that, and yet we are doing it for this, and the consequences will last for years because people's lives will be destroyed. "

In his daily live video chat on Friday, McGraw said he had made similar comments before, but: “Last night I said that we as a society have chosen to live with certain controllable fatal risks every day. Smoking, car accidents, swimming. And yes, I know those are not contagious. They are probably bad examples. And I refer to them as the number of deaths that we apparently find acceptable because we do little or nothing about it. I understand that they are not contagious, so they are probably not good examples. "

Related story Anthony Anderson joins Kelly Rowland, Terrence J and Regina Hall as hosts of the Aid Fund special COVID-19 & # 39; Saving Our Selves & # 39; BET – Update

He also said he spoke ill of the number of drowning deaths, but was quoting the world number.

He said that “whatever happens, we must do it in a coordinated manner. We need to do all of this together. "He said that people should follow the orders of the governors who are making decisions on how to reopen states, but that their attention has focused on the psychological cost of the blockades.

“If in fact it turns out that we are going to need to be locked up for a long period of time, we really need to put resources together with that, to give them the coping strategies they need, the support they need.

“I am not an expert in infectious diseases. I am not a microbiologist. I look at this from the psychological point of view of human behavior, "he said.

He also said that "sometimes people can say something and you skip the message and forget what the long-term message is." My long-term message is, let's unite as Americans, take care of our neighbors. "