Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, Dr. Drew Trigger Backlash With Coronavirus Comments – Deadline

Dr. Phil McGraw is the last famous doctor to provoke a backlash from comments made about the coronavirus, when, as a guest on Fox News' Laura Ingraham show, he compared coronavirus deaths to those caused by smoking and accidents. automobile and swimming pool accidents. .

"The fact is that we have 45,000 people a year die from car accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 from swimming pools and we don't close the country because of that, and yet we're doing it for this, and the consequences will last for years because people's lives they will be destroyed, "McGraw said Thursday morning.

After a backlash on social media to those comments, McGraw said Friday that he "probably used bad examples" on the Ingraham show, and that he supported the shutdown orders and the need for more extensive evidence. He also advised viewers to listen to their governors as they make decisions about how and when to reopen.

The controversy over Dr. Phil's comments, which he had made before, was just the latest case of a famous doctor presenting problems that, if not outside the limits of his own experience, are much more likely to create an environment highly charged with rejection. The pandemic.

On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz said he "spoke badly" when, as a guest on Sean Hannity's Fox News show two days earlier, they discussed prospects for reopening schools.

Oz told Hannity: “Schools are a very exciting opportunity. I just saw a good piece in The Lancet arguing that opening schools can only cost us 2-3%, in terms of total mortality. Anyone, you know, any life is a lost life, but for every child to go back to a school where they are being educated, fed and making the most of their lives, with a theoretical risk on the backside, it could be a theoretical risk that some people will consider. "

In his later video explanation, Oz said, "I realized that my comments about the risks associated with opening schools have confused and annoyed people, which was never my intention. I speak badly."

Famous Doctors: McGraw has a PhD. In clinical psychology, Oz is an MD from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, specializing in heart and cardiovascular disease in Columbia; He has been a tempting figure for producers of all networks to book talk shows, his reputation is already known to viewers. McGraw, who has been doing live Instagram and Facebook sessions in addition to his show, recently did a Deadline Q&A on the coronavirus crisis, where he said "I just want to tell politicians to shut up and let the scientists talk. " & # 39;

But they are a contrast to other figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who are members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and are helping to lead the coronavirus mitigation efforts. Fauci in particular has been ubiquitous on television, appearing in all media, including Hannity and, just before McGraw's appearance on Thursday, on the Ingraham show.

The problem, according to Paul Levinson, professor of communications and media studies at Fordham University, is that viewers may have trouble noticing the difference.

"The general public is likely to hear and take anyone they see on television with a 'Dr.' before their name," Levinson said by email. "This includes people who are actively practicing medical research and medical management, like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, and people whose main practice is speaking on television, like Dr. Phil.

"Unfortunately, when Dr. Phil expresses an opinion, which he did last night on Fox, that closing the country for the Coronavirus makes as much sense as closing the country for car accidents and the like, we are not getting a medical opinion, we're getting an opinion no better or worse than anyone on the street. The public needs to learn not to pay attention to those opinions, which can literally lead to the deaths of more people. "

It's a problem not only for the talking speakers on television, but also for medicine-related subjects in dramas and comedies. Kate Folb, director of Hollywood, Health & Society at USC's Norman Lear Center, said they work with screenwriters to find information on places like the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health and the Keck School of Medicine in the USC. Next week, they are planning a webinar on another topic that has been heavily used in the cable news: the use of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Of course, there is no shortage of opinions as the coronavirus crisis moves on to thorny questions of when and how to reopen the economy in individual states and concerns are raised not only about physical health but also about mental health, which is McGraw's specialty. That has led to a number of voices, particularly to the right, that the solution cannot be more damaging than the problem.

There are still many unknowns about the coronavirus, including the full extent of its spread, but also a perpetual demand for voices on news channels. However, by filling that void, famous doctors have entered an extremely stressful time when their words will be subjected to an additional level of scrutiny and travel like wildfire on the Internet. Hence the clarifications.

Several weeks ago, Dr. Drew Pinsky, also known as Dr. Drew, who obtained his MD from USC School of Medicine, apologized for initially equating coronavirus with influenza in his podcast and in other media appearances. . A compilation of his previous comments had generated millions of visits on social media.

"When Dr. Fauci made it clear that this was not a regular flu, that it was significantly worse, I adjusted the course." he said, He added that "what I also said from the beginning was to follow the CDC's recommendations, to follow Dr. Fauci's recommendations, they would keep us safe."