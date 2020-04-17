Dr. Phil clarifies his controversial comments about the coronavirus

After facing viral criticism, Dr phil wants to clarify some things.

While appearing on video on Fox News & # 39; Ingraham's angle On Thursday night, longtime television presenter Phil McGraw was discussing the psychological and physical issues that people under lockdown may potentially face longer when he made some comments that sparked a backlash.

"The fact is that the longer this blockade lasts, the more vulnerable people become and it's like there is a tipping point. There is a point where people start having enough trouble in the blockade that it will actually create more destruction and more death over time as the virus itself, "he said on the show.

After citing the number of deaths from poverty, car accidents, smoking, and pool accidents, Dr. Phil argued: "But, we don't close the country because of that, but still, we are doing it because of this and the consequences are going to last for years because people's lives are being destroyed. "

Online, some disagreed with him by comparing such incidents to deaths caused by a contagious virus, while others questioned his credentials, noting that McGraw is not currently a licensed psychologist. As a result, "Mr. Phil,quot; became popular on Twitter, as many noted that he is not a doctor.

On Friday, the talk show host turned to social media for his daily live broadcast, where he addressed the reaction.