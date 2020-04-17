Dr. Phil clarifies his controversial comments about the coronavirus

After facing viral criticism, Dr phil wants to clarify some things.
While appearing on video on Fox News & # 39; Ingraham's angle On Thursday night, longtime television presenter Phil McGraw was discussing the psychological and physical issues that people under lockdown may potentially face longer when he made some comments that sparked a backlash.
"The fact is that the longer this blockade lasts, the more vulnerable people become and it's like there is a tipping point. There is a point where people start having enough trouble in the blockade that it will actually create more destruction and more death over time as the virus itself, "he said on the show.
After citing the number of deaths from poverty, car accidents, smoking, and pool accidents, Dr. Phil argued: "But, we don't close the country because of that, but still, we are doing it because of this and the consequences are going to last for years because people's lives are being destroyed. "
Online, some disagreed with him by comparing such incidents to deaths caused by a contagious virus, while others questioned his credentials, noting that McGraw is not currently a licensed psychologist. As a result, "Mr. Phil,quot; became popular on Twitter, as many noted that he is not a doctor.
On Friday, the talk show host turned to social media for his daily live broadcast, where he addressed the reaction.
"I am concerned that the deterioration in mental and physical health may be substantial by enduring a prolonged quarantine and at the same time worrying about being infected with a feared virus in the midst of a bankrupt economy, the loss of jobs and the inability to feed his family, "he told viewers. "I have said that depression, anxiety, loneliness, and a feeling of helplessness, among other things, can create problems that can last for years and cost lives and should simply not be ignored."
He continued, "And therefore we must seek to follow science safely and responsibly and return to our lives as soon as possible."
However, he was careful not to say that people should not "just run back and start pretending that nothing has ever happened." McGraw reiterated his support for quarantine guidelines, widespread testing, protecting the high-risk portion of the population, and listening to his governor.
While acknowledging that he is not an infectious disease doctor, that he could have used "better examples,quot; of deadly risks than the non-communicable ones he used on Fox News and that one of the numbers was incorrectly quoted, McGraw reiterated his previous point that being locked up It can affect mental and physical health. As a result, the television personality called for resources to help people manage if social distancing protocols continue.
"If we can get back into our lives soon, great. Let's do it responsibly and follow the science. And once we do that, we'll see a peak start to rise and we have to go back again, so that's what we'll have to do," he said. . "But if we stay locked up, we have to help people with how to deal with depression, how to deal with loneliness, how to deal with a feeling of helplessness, how to help our children not be afraid."
When he added towards the end of his live broadcast, "I know that the longer we remain in quarantine, the more psychological problems and damage we will have."
