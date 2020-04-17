Dr. Oz responds after people ask for his resignation, but receives more reaction

Dr. Oz found himself in hot water not too long ago, after making some comments, saying that schools should reopen. He said all of this and more on Fox News, and is now back with an explanation after people asked for his resignation.

Check out the videos The Shade Room republished.

People are not showing you any support, as you will see in the comments below.

A fan defended him and said, "Leave OZ alone, they know the man doesn't bother anyone," but someone else said, "He got over it after he said not to wash his chicken."

Another person posted: "No, you did not speak ill, you agreed, and described it as appetizing that 2 to 3 percent of children could die."

Someone else said, "All of you would be mad every day if you heard what they REALLY have in store for us,quot; all️ all smoke and mirrors. Read # Revelation13 ".

Another follower said, "I know your grandchildren would not go back to school … let's face it," while another Instagram installer posted this: "He said open schools even if a couple of kids have to die."

Someone else disagreed and said: ‘Ummmm, what's the problem? That was a scientific response. hahaha ", while an enemy published this message:" Well, now we know that he is a follower of triumph. Cancelled. The same one who told us not to wash the chicken. "

One person wrote: "I only know that there are approximately 1.5 million schoolchildren who are willing to sacrifice for CAPITALISM," and someone else mentioned this: "When 2.3% is probably mostly Hispanic and black … this is disturbing." . On a large scale. & # 39;

Another follower believes that OZ only apologized because he received a lot of reaction: "He apologized for his comments but continued to defend his point."

It really seems that people are not here to apologize to Dr. OZ. What do you think of what he had to say?



