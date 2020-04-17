Donald Trump supporter Senator John Kennedy says all businesses must reopen even if coronavirus will spread faster and kill more Americans: Joe Scarborough reacts

A Republican politician made a strange statement that upset many who fear the coronavirus pandemic that has sickened 675,243 Americans and killed 34,562 so far.

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy recently appeared on Tucker Carlson tonight, where he stated that it is time for the US economy. USA it reopens so that businesses and stores can function again.

Donald Trump supporter explained that it's time for people to go back to work, even if it means sacrificing a few thousand of them.

He said he is fully aware that the virus will spread faster and kill many more people if the economy works again, but it's all worth it.

The Louisiana senator stated, "I mean, this is how I see it. The American people are not stupid. They understand what I am going to say and, at some point, we will have to trust them. Number one, very, very soon, the can will run out of way. "

He went on to explain: "We have to open this economy. If we don't, it will collapse. If the United States economy collapses, the world economy collapses. And trying to burn the people to save them is foolish. That is true. Cold and hard. Number two: Yes, we closed, but the closure did not stop the spread of the virus. I wish it had. But it is too late for that. "

Kennedy also said the following: "The shutdown slowed the spread of the virus at enormous cost, but it still spread. Number three: when we finish shutdown, the virus will spread faster. That's just a fact. And the American people understand that. "

He also stated, "So when we open and we are going to have to, and someone has to make the call, we have to be smart about how we do it." Do not open in the middle of an access point. Encourage your seniors and people with pre-existing conditions to remain in quarantine and provide financial support. Wear masks. Try to distance socially. Use technology without violating privacy to track hot spots and track people who have been exposed. Try as much as we can. Make sure we have health care capacity. This is like choosing between cancer and a heart attack. "

Joe Scarborough of Good morning joeHe did not regret his words when he destroyed him for saying one of the stupidest things he has ever heard.

Joe Scarborough of Good morning joeHe did not regret his words when he destroyed him for saying one of the stupidest things he has ever heard.

He also stated, "You may be acting as silly as dish water on television, but you know that without social distancing, instead of 30,000 people dead, it would probably be 300,000 people dead right now. You also have to know that if we reopen the government too quickly, without the tests, if we reopen the economy without widespread tests, many more people will die. "

The Trump administration hopes to restart the economy in May.



