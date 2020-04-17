Does Nikki Bella favor Brie's daughter Birdie over her other nieces?

Make Nikki Bella have favorites?
In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, Brie Bella He informs his sister that he is at the heart of a new family drama. Apparently his brother JJ Garcia and his wife Lauren think Nikki favors Birdie Joe Danielson about his own daughters.
"Oh hey, do you know what I wanted to tell you?" Daniel Bryanthe wife pours out her sister in a Downton Abbey theme party "So JJ and Lauren used to say you favor Birdie more, you love Birdie more."
This is a bold move on Brie's part as JJ and Lauren are within range of this conversation. Not to mention, Nikki doesn't like hearing this update.
"It's so stupid. I'll let the haters be for now," Nikki replies. "I can't believe I have to deal with it."
Unsurprisingly, Brie encourages Nikki to enjoy her evening, but she will soon tackle the problem with her brother and sister-in-law. However, Nikki has another plan in mind.
"I almost wanted to say something in front of everyone like, 'Oh my gosh! Did you guys see how cute Birdie was today?' Dancing with the stars jokes of the competition.
"Don't add more fuel to the fire," his sister warns.
In a confessional, Nikki reveals that it is "really difficult,quot; for her to hear this familiar gossip.
"I feel like there is more,quot; Artem ChigvintsevThe lady speculates. "I feel like JJ has something holding him back. It's almost like he has this chip on his shoulder towards Brie and me. And I feel like it's not just about these girls, I mean, it can't be."
For this family drama, be sure to check out the clip above.
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML9321e6faedb70a0d5929101f72287af012%