Does Nikki Bella favor Brie's daughter Birdie over her other nieces?

Make Nikki Bella have favorites?

In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, Brie Bella He informs his sister that he is at the heart of a new family drama. Apparently his brother JJ Garcia and his wife Lauren think Nikki favors Birdie Joe Danielson about his own daughters.

"Oh hey, do you know what I wanted to tell you?" Daniel Bryanthe wife pours out her sister in a Downton Abbey theme party "So JJ and Lauren used to say you favor Birdie more, you love Birdie more."

This is a bold move on Brie's part as JJ and Lauren are within range of this conversation. Not to mention, Nikki doesn't like hearing this update.

"It's so stupid. I'll let the haters be for now," Nikki replies. "I can't believe I have to deal with it."

Unsurprisingly, Brie encourages Nikki to enjoy her evening, but she will soon tackle the problem with her brother and sister-in-law. However, Nikki has another plan in mind.