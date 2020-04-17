Disney Star Skai Jackson makes a vulgar comment to flirt with Tory Lanez

Instagram

The 'Jessie' Zuri Ross, who is rumored to often flirt with much older rappers on social media, jumps to comments during 'Quarantine Radio' from Tory.

Skai Jackson He's barely an adult, but he's clearly acting like one. The Disney star, who just turned 18 last week on April 8, shocked people with his bold approach to the rapper. Tory Lanez during his popular Instagram radio.

The actress, best known for her portrayal of Zuri Ross in the 2010 series "Jessie"She was among those tuned to Tory's" Quarantine Radio "on Wednesday, April 15. At one point, she tried to get the 27-year-old rapper's attention by dropping a vulgar comment and writing," I GOT THAT BOX! OF JUICE !! "

While Skai is legally an adult now, there has been speculation that she liked to flirt with much older rappers on social media even before she turned 18. The words were some of the conversations she allegedly had with rappers – they were explicit.

In February, the star, who made her acting debut in the 2007 film "Liberty Kid"When she was 5 years old, she was involved in a social media dispute with Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, who threatened to kill Skai for trying to flirt with NBA rapper YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke again, who was linked to Bhabie in 2019.

"I want to know why every time you see me with a friend, do you want to go to the page?" Bhabie said at the time. "I'm going to go to jail behind a Disney fool," the 17-year-old rapper continued. "Shit, what are you doing in these men's DMs? … like you're just trying to piss me off at this point. I see what you're doing and it will kill you."

Skai did not directly address Bhabie's threat, but tweeted about dismissing the negative aspects of her life. "There is no negative 4 time!" then she wrote.

Their enmity intensified to the point that Skai and Bhabie's mothers were involved. Their round trip only ended after Skai received a temporary restraining order at the California Superior Court in Los Angeles in late February.