Debra Antney Slams LHHATL: It's so embarrassing for women!

Bradley Lamb
Industry heavyweight Debra Antney lashed out at Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, calling it "very embarrassing for women."

"It is very embarrassing for women," he told AJC. "It makes our men look horrible. I'm just not about that. I'm not about drama like that."

Antney praised WETV, who she says portrays her stars more accurately. But she says the family's time with the VH1 program was not positive.

