Debra Antney Slams LHHATL: It's so embarrassing for women!

Industry heavyweight Debra Antney lashed out at Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, calling it "very embarrassing for women."

"It is very embarrassing for women," he told AJC. "It makes our men look horrible. I'm just not about that. I'm not about drama like that."

Antney praised WETV, who she says portrays her stars more accurately. But she says the family's time with the VH1 program was not positive.

"They spent so much on the other show that they were a little bit resistant to being open at first," he said.

"But in the end, they let people see who they are. People have perceptions of celebrities, who are not human. But it's not easy being a mother and wife and an entrepreneur and singer like Tammy. I feel like women can relate to a lot of their struggles. "

They agree? Is LHHATL "embarrassing,quot; for women or not?