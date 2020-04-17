Dark mode on the Facebook website: how to enable the new Facebook with dark mode

Facebook announced dark mode for desktop last month as part of a major redesign of the user interface. The new user interface is available for everyone to try and offers a major improvement to the overall layout and layout of the Facebook desktop.

However, going through all the new changes and improvements, it's easy to miss out on the new dark mode option and how to activate it.

Follow our step-by-step guide to enable dark mode on the Facebook website.

Facebook offers users the option to manually activate the new Facebook and, in doing so, asks users to enable dark mode. However, if you have already enabled the new Facebook, you will have to go into the Settings option and activate the dark mode.



Steps to activate dark mode on the Facebook website



one) Open Facebook.com in your browser and click the down arrow from the top right corner



two) Here, click on the option "Switch to new Facebook,quot;



3) Click "Next,quot; in the New Facebook welcome popup



4) Choose the Dark option and click the Start button



5) If you have already switched to New Facebook, click on the down arrow and activate Dark mode.



Steps to disable dark mode and return to old Facebook

If you don't like the new Facebook layout and want to reverse the changes, follow the steps below.

Click the down arrow and look for the Switch to classic Facebook option



Click on it, Facebook will reload and change the interface to its classic design