'Dallas', Beach China Beach' actors ready for virtual meetings – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Original cast members Dallas, China Beach, Pop & # 39; s One day at a time and from Hulu Difficult people will be approaching next week's live stream Stars in the house Fundraising series for The Actors Fund's COVID-19 efforts.

The series, presented by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, has featured television meetings in recent weeks, with members of the cast of SCTV, Glee, desperate housewives and Cab and more joining in the free remote control for everyone.

Next week we will see the tastes of DallasDu Patrick Duffy and Charlene Tilton (and others, see full lineup below) together again, China BeachMarg Helgenberger and Dana Delany come ashore, Difficult peopleJulie Klausner, Andrea Martin and Billy Eichner make peace and Rita Moreno and Norman Lear head the One day at a time virtual meeting.

The episodes are available at Stars in the house website and on YouTube.

& # 39; One day at a time & # 39;

Pop tv



From the first Stars in the house March 16 episode, the series raised approximately $ 209,600 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Schedule and guest list for next week Stars in the house are:

Monday, April 20, 8 pm ET

Difficult people The cast members confirmed to show are Julie Klausner, Andrea Martin, Billy Eichner, James Urbaniak, Gabourey Sidibe, Derrick Baskin, Shakina Nayfack and Cole Escola.

Tuesday April 21, 8 pm ET

One day at a time confirmed guests cast members Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gómez, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky, along time with executive producers Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett.

Thursday, April 23, 8 pm ET

China Beach The reunion episode will welcome Marg Helgenberger, Dana Delany, Robert Picardo, Jeff Kober, Nancy Giles, Concetta Tomei, and Michael Boatman.

Friday, April 24, 8 pm ET

Dallas – And it's not a dream. Patrick Duffy is confirmed, as are Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, and Steve Kanaly.