DaBaby stumbled upon his new album

The hit maker of & # 39; Suge & # 39; released his third studio album & # 39; Blame It on Baby & # 39; as a continuation of their number 1 album & # 39; Kirk & # 39; Thursday at midnight on April 17, but many are not thrilled to hear their new music.

DaBaby He has completed his new album and released "Blame It on Baby" in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But instead of enjoying getting new music from their favorite star and enjoying it, many end up disappointed after listening to the album.

After the record was made available for streams on Friday, April 17 at midnight, fans quickly turned to Twitter to share their thoughts on DaBaby's third studio album. They did not refrain from sharing their criticism of the album, with a single script: "I hope I like Dabyby's new album, but if not, he definitely had a good career."

Thinking it wasn't worth releasing, another wondered, "So … who approved the Daby album?" Another admitted, "Yes, I'm disappointed," while someone bluntly said, "I can confirm it's rubbish … nothing to do here, guys."

Another shared what is wrong with the album, "DaBaby's lack of versatility is going to hurt him a lot." Another user commented, "The album @DaBabyDaBaby is not good because he is rapping about what he thinks everyone wants to listen scared to show people how polite and diverse he really is. I hope next time it really is you." .

Meanwhile, others blamed DaBaby's bad record for making three albums in the span of a year. "It could be time for DaBaby to hang it. Consecutive albums," said one of them.

But there are still some who think that DaBaby's "Blame It on Baby" is not that bad. "I don't care if DaBaby sounds much the same. I'm excited," said one fan. "I would rate Dababy's album 6.5 / 10. He had a couple of hits, but it definitely could have been better," said another reviewer. Similarly, someone else said, "It wasn't horrible, but it's not your best job."

Disagreeing with critics, one shared, "I like it." Another echoed the sentiment, "You are all stumbling over your album that is LIT !!" Also, someone replied to those who hated him, "Honestly, you are not listening to the album correctly. Just because the rhythm may not fit your style does not mean you are not spitting. Listen to the baby who is really talking."