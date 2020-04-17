DaBaby and South Music provided meals to frontline medical workers

During the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is doing what they can to help. The health system has been seriously affected and not only in the USA. USA, but worldwide. Global economies are also suffering, and the entire world is in the midst of a terrible crisis these days.

That is why it is important to give a friendly hand and every gesture, no matter how small.

It has just been revealed that Dababy and the South Music Group treated healthcare workers and their staff with an Easter dinner last Sunday night, according to reports from The Shade Room.

Ba DaBaby and SCMG treated the workers at the Novant Health Presbyterian Medial Center with individual meals from their favorite local restaurant, Omaggio Pizzeria, & TS39 published.

TSR went on to report that "Despite an announcement from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that the state's coronavirus numbers had increased significantly, DaBaby and SCMG made sure to step up during this time with their generous donation! "

Such acts of kindness are really important these days, and a helping hand always counts.

DaBaby fans were happy to hear the news, and made sure to praise him.

Someone said: & # 39; This is the first time that DaBaby made headlines in a positive way & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this message: & # 39; The media makes it seem like DaBaby is a bad person. .. but he is out here doing good things. & # 39;

Another follower said, "Why isn't it going viral?" I never want to show when he's doing something good smh. "

Someone else said, "You better not accidentally cough on DaBaby or look for food too quickly. There are no sudden movements."

Another commenter posted this message: ‘They are giving meals to frontline workers who make $ 120 + an hour and there are people out of work who cannot feed their children. Those people will be fine and will have no trouble ordering. Let us help those who cannot. "

Earlier this year, DaBaby was booked by authorities for an alleged assault, and after the initial indictment and arrest, the man in question apparently intends to file a lawsuit against the artist.



