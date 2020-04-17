Cynthia Bailey shows off her toned abs and teaches fans how to get a makeover in her tummy

Cynthia Bailey showed off her toned abs for fans on social media while announcing some popular weight loss products. He also told his fans what they can do for a tummy makeover, but it's best to check out his original IG post below.

Ad #ad @flattummyco has just released the biggest sale of the year right now … Buy 1 get 1 free on all their tea and smoothie programs. I use their shakes to give my exercise routine a boost because they are packed with 20 grams of plant-based protein and over 50 fruits and vegetables in each shake. If you're ready to start your tummy makeover before the summer hits, grab yours now while the sale is on. Cy ’Cynthia captioned her post.

People told Cynthia that she looks much younger than her. A commenter said, "You look like 19 girls, keep doing what you do besides your man," and a fan posted this: "I'm convinced. You're 21 years old …… Keep doing what you're doing. You're gorgeous. & # 39;

One fan said, "Now Cynthia, we saw your training with Mike," and another follower said, "Cynthia, you look great. You can say Mike is really making you happy."

Cynthia has been sharing many exercise videos alongside Mike Hill and fans appreciated her efforts.

One fan said, "Let us put a smile on your faces with our beautiful artwork … kindly order your artwork now by sliding into our Dm … don't worry, it's very affordable … thanks."

Someone else posted this: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 Beautiful and Glowing 🔥Goals. Blessings and stay safe always🙏🏽❤️ ’and another commenter said:‘ Do you have anything to fill in the loot and flatten your tummy?!. "… mom just gave me the smh face."

A fan posted this: ‘Girl. I'm so fanatic, but come on. Don't make me bring @jameelajamilofficial to this. Those are so bad for you to promote to your fans. Many of whom are young girls. "

Speaking of Mike, he and Cynthia both got hit by people not too long ago after posting some photos in a supermarket.



