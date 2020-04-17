Cynthia Bailey praises Kim Kardashian and shares a throwback photo with the two of them

Cynthia Bailey was reviewing her older photos, and it seems she found one that means a lot to her. It's a throwback photo with her and Kim Kardashian, and she made sure to share it with her fans on social media.

Look at the photo below and also the message that Cynthia posted along with her.

T #TBT look what I found. dining opposite each other at chateau marmont. very sweet and down to earth spirit✌🏽 # beforesocialdistancing @kimkardashian #bossbabes ’, Cynthia captioned her post.

One follower said, "The rich don't have to quarantine the poor, kill them, have some mercy," and someone else posted this message: "And you're sitting down! Giving these girls a run!"

Another follower said, ‘Man, people can think and say whatever they want, I certainly have, but I have noticed that every time I hear someone (who really knew her) talk about Kim, they always say positive things about her! That's great in my book. "

Someone else posted this: ‘I think people can be so critical of everyone in the public eye. Let's not talk or formulate opinions until we really know someone. "

Another follower said: ‘love love love this. they are both beautiful as always. "

A fan made a joke and said: ‘Look what I found hahaha As if I were not a person. You are so funny Cynthia. I know you didn't say it that way. I know your heart just what it sounds like. "Cynthia was probably referring to the photograph, not Kim as an object.

A follower addressed the enemies who believed that Kim and Cynthia are having dinner these days during the coronavirus pandemic: "No one has read the hashtags," it is a throwback image before social distancing. "

Aside from this, Cynthia told her fans that she misses her glamor team these days.

He also made sure to share a throwback photo and show off an amazing look his team created a while back.



