Culinary Comedy Coming of Age 'Abe' Fires Up, 'The Booksellers' Debuts – Deadline

Strange things star Noah Schnapp goes from the world of Upside Down to the world of culinary arts in the newly released comedy Abe from the Brazilian director Fernando Grostein Andrade (Wandering Heart, Broken or Tabu)

The film, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last year, features Schnapp as the food-obsessed preteen titular Abe, though that's not his only name. The Israeli-Jewish side of his family calls him Avram while the Palestinian-Muslim side Ibrahim. Meanwhile, his first-generation agnostic lawyer parents call him Abraham. Then there are the readers of his food blog who know him simply as Abe.

It goes without saying that the family dynamic is as interesting as the layered cultural nuances of its name. He has never had a birthday where there is no fight over politics. He reaches his peak on his 12th birthday and, as a result, sneaks off to a late night gastronomic festival where he meets Afro-Brazilian chef Chico (Seu Jorge), who left his job at a high-end restaurant to take his own cuisine to the streets of Brooklyn through a pop-up restaurant.

His parents give him the gift of cooking camp for the summer, but Abe chooses to escape that and seeks out Chico's mentoring to develop his skills as an aspiring chef. All the while, he learns to incorporate his cultural background into his food.

"I wanted to write a story that is universal, about children who have different backgrounds and (are) trying to discover their identity," Andrade told Deadline at Sundance when the film was released. "I think this (film) is really universal because most kids want their parents to get along, to be together."

Check out the trailer below.

Given that we are in a quarantine season and have more time to consume all kinds of media, it is fitting that there are not one, but two documentaries about books coming to streamers and VOD services in the coming week.

The first is D.W. Young & # 39; s The booksellers that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the world of rare books. The documentary premiered at the 2019 New York Film Festival and had a limited release in March that coincided with the New York International Antique Book Fair. Now the film will be released in Los Angeles as part of Greenwich Entertainment.

Virtual cinema initiative starting today.

Greenwich is partnering with Los Angeles theaters that are closed due to the pandemic. Customers can support their local theaters and purchase tickets to the virtual cinema initiative. Participating theaters include Laemmle Royal, Laemmle Monica, Laemmle Town Center 5, Laemmle Noho 7, Laemmle Glendale, and Laemmle Playhouse 7. Visit BooksellersMovie.com to purchase tickets.

Produced by Parker Posey, the film features interviews with some of the top dealers in the business, as well as top collectors, auctioneers, and writers such as Fran Lebowitz, Susan Orlean, Kevin Young, and Gay Talese. The documentary celebrates the culture of the book and explores the future of the medium while highlighting the importance of tangible media.

‘Book Circus’

Netflix



Starting April 22, Netflix will stream Book circus which focuses on a different type of bookstore. Directed by Rachel Mason and produced by Ryan Murphy, the documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year and follows the iconic gay porn store of Mason's parents in West Hollywood.

Although it's called a gay porn store, the titular venue is more than that. For over 35 years, it was an LGBTQ institution before closing in February 2019. Circus of Books was a space for the queer community to socialize and celebrate without judging. The twist is that the store was owned by Karen and Barry Mason, a heterosexual couple, with three children who went to a religious school and had no idea that their parents owned a gay porn store.

The Freemasons kept the Circus of Books secret from their friends and family for years, and in doing so witnessed the HIV / AIDS epidemic that caused them to lose beloved employees. Rachel Mason's documentary debut reveals the story of her parents, how they don't see themselves as activists, how they became the biggest distributors of gay porn, how the Internet destroyed businesses, and why their mother didn't exactly respond well to her son coming out.

Coming to Amazon this weekend, Selah and the swords marks the directorial debut of the Sundance Institute Alum Tayarisha Poe. The film leaned into Sundance in 2019 and stars Lovie Simone as Selah Summers, the 17-year-old owner. Of five factions, Selah runs the most dominant social group called Spades at Haldwell, an elite Pennsylvania boarding school. She is the woman in charge as they supply alcohol and illegal pills to the students. Tensions between the factions escalate, and when Selah's BFF Maxxie (Jharrel Jerome) engages in his own romance, Selah finds a protégé in the anxious Dove (Celeste O & # 39; Connor). As graduation approaches, Selah fears Paloma is learning too fast and her role as the queen bee is in jeopardy.

“I went to a boarding school in central Jersey and I loved it. It was a really formative experience for me. I think it was because of the independence we had and that was the first time I felt that way, "Poe told Deadline during its premiere at Sundance. "There is something so unique about being a high school student living far from home … I just wanted to try to capture that feeling of living away from home and having that independence."

Drake Doremus Endings, beginnings It will be available in digital format starting this weekend and will move to On Demand on May 1. Samuel Goldwyn's romantic drama debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019 and follows Daphne (Shailene Woodley) for a year as she navigates the landscape of romance, Love and Heartbreak. Along the way, he engages in a love triangle with the free-spirited bad boy (Sebastian Stan) and his best academic friend (Jamie Dornan). During that time, she will reveal the secrets of her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising places.

"It is just an exploration of her humanity, and of who she is as an emotional creature, trying to do her best, day after day, as she tries and navigates life, and also goes through the journey of self-exploration, realization and ID, "Woodley told Deadline on TIFF. "I think this film is a true journey towards oneself, to discover how you identify within your own soul and within your own heart."

Scott Dems' thriller is also coming to On Demand this weekend The quarry Adapted from Damon Galgut's novel. The Lionsgate and Grindstone movie follows a homeless man (Shea Whigham) who murdered a traveling preacher. Travel to a small town and assume the identity of the man who killed. Everyone in town loves it, but local police chief (Michael Shannon) becomes suspicious.