covid-19: Open with 15% workforce, maintain health measures: Nasscom for the IT sector – Latest News

While the government has allowed IT and IT-enabled services to start operating at 50 percent capacity starting April 20, IT industry lead Nasscom has suggested that the industry go slow and maintain adequate sanitary security measures.

Players in the IT sector have welcomed the move and are also of the opinion that their business strategy should also change in the current scenario.

"It is good to see the MHA directive on opening up the economy gradually, 50% of the IT sector can return to work with the appropriate security measures. Our return-to-work orientation for the industry would be a gradual approach (15 -20% of the workforce in Phase 1) with strict security measures in place, "Nasscom said in a statement.

The Center announced this week the exemption to the information and technology (IT) industry, along with other sectors of the blockade, under certain conditions.

In addition, suspension has also been lifted from industries in IT hardware manufacturing companies.

MAIT, the body of the information and communications technology industry, said the decision was the need of the hour, since the country would have to resort to imports to satisfy its internal demand.

"This move was the need of the hour, as all digital and communication highways are built using electronic and ICT products. This was extremely essential as all utilities need these products, otherwise imports would have served this cumulative demand for ICT products estimated at $ 2.5 billion per month, "said Nitin Kunkolienker, president of MAIT.

MAIT had urged the government to include the manufacturing, sales and service of ICT products, including mobile phones, in essential services at a time when dependence on such products and services has increased due to the blockade.

The IT-BPM sector in India stood at $ 177 billion in 2019, witnessing 6.1 percent year-on-year growth and the size of the industry is projected to grow to $ 350 billion by 2025.

India's IT and ITeS industry grew to $ 181 billion in 2018-19.

