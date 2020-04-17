Coronavirus: What is the situation in the main leagues in Europe | Football news





When will the Premier League season end?

With football suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, what is the current situation in the main leagues in Europe?

UEFA has stated that ideally all national leagues would be played to an end before June 30: here is the state of play in some of the continent's largest national leagues:

England – Premier League

The Premier League will meet with an increasing number of clubs on Friday who want the season to end on the UEFA preferred deadline of June 30 due to player contracts.

Decisions are not expected to be ratified at Friday's meeting and, as has always been the case, the season will only restart when the government indicates that it is safe to do so, most likely the games will be played behind closed doors.

EFL

Saturday, May 16, has been designated by the EFL as a possible return date, although it remains to be seen if that will be affected by the government's statement on Thursday to extend the blockade for another three weeks.

The PFA has assembled a captains working group, comprised of six players from Leagues One and Two, that will analyze the reality of when the players return to training.

Does not bind

The National League North and South remain suspended. All levels below that have canceled their seasons, with all results removed and declared void.

Scotland – Premier League

Will Celtic receive the Scottish Premier League title?

The Scottish Premier League is suspended, but after the SPFL's decision to end the season for the Championship, League One and League Two, the board now has the power to end the Scottish Premier League, with Celtic topping the table.

PFA Scotland has stated that the players' union will not block efforts to complete the Scottish Premier League behind closed doors.

Championship, League One and League Two

Dundee voted yes on the SPFL resolution on Wednesday, which resulted in the seasons in the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two finals.

Dundee United has been declared Championship champion, Raith Rovers champion of League One and Cove Rangers champion of League Two.

Partick Thistle has been relegated from the Championship, while Stranraer was demoted from League One.

Italy – Serie A

Juventus was crowned Serie A champion for the eighth consecutive time in 2019

The Italian Football Federation is determined to complete the season and is working on a viable scenario to implement the schedule once instructions from its medical committee and the government allow it.

The Sports Minister suggested that Serie A teams could return to training on May 4 under current closure measures.

A board meeting will take place on April 23 and league bosses hope Serie A can return sometime in June with games being played behind closed doors every 72 hours.

Spain – La Liga

Will the League be played until the end behind closed doors?

The last game played in Spain was Eibar vs Real Sociedad on March 10, which took place behind closed doors.

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, said that the resumption of the league on May 28 is the best case scenario.

The training will not return until the emergency measures, effective until April 26, are lifted.

France – Ligue 1

French soccer authorities are considering restarting Ligue 1 on June 3 or 17, with the latest date being the most likely.

If the season resumes on June 17, teams would have to play every three days to ensure that the regular season ends on July 25, giving time for the relegation and promotion playoffs to be completed before August 2.

The French Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and St Etienne has been rescheduled for June 27, while the League Cup final, in which PSG will face Lyon, has been scheduled for the July 11.

Germany – Bundesliga

The Bundesliga hopes to restart behind closed doors on May 9

The Bundesliga hopes to resume the season on May 9 behind closed doors, with large public gatherings forbidden until August 31.

All Bundesliga teams return to training on their training grounds.

They are training in small groups and regulations on social distancing depend on the state they are in.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

The Dutch FA plans to resume the suspended season for its two main divisions on June 19, behind closed doors.

The clubs could re-train in mid-May if the government authorizes it.

Three of the top four clubs in the league table, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven, have called for the season to be canceled.

Belgium – Pro League

In Belgium Club Brugge could be declared champion

The Pro League board of directors has recommended that the season end, with Club Brugge declared champion.

This decision has not yet been ratified by the Belgian FA general assembly.

They were due to meet on April 15, but that meeting was postponed until April 24.

Portugal – Primeira Liga

All matches in the country's Primeira Liga were suspended indefinitely on March 12, with 10 matches still to play this season.

Champions League and Europa League

When will the UEFA finals be played?

UEFA is considering proposals that would see the Champions League final three months later than scheduled in late August.

The Champions League final took place at Istanbul Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30.

According to one of the new proposals, which UEFA will discuss next week, the final will move to Saturday August 29 at the same location.

The Europa League final, due to be played in Gdansk on May 27, could now be played on Wednesday, August 26.