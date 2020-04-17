Coronavirus: What golf events have been postponed or canceled? The | Golf News





The Open, to be held at Royal St Georges in Kent, is one of the canceled golf events.

Canceled or postponed tournaments (correct as of April 17):

Older men

April 9-12 – The Masters (rescheduled for November 12-15)

May 14-17 – PGA Championship (rescheduled for August 6 and 9)

2020 reprogrammed golf calendar A joint statement from the governing bodies of golf confirmed new dates for the 2020 majors.

June 18-21 – US Open USA (Rescheduled for September 17-20)

July 16-19 – The Open

Older women

April 2-5: ANA inspiration (rescheduled for September 10-13)

June 4-7 – US Women's Open. USA (Rescheduled for December 10 and 13)

July 23-26 – Evian Championship (moved to August 6-9)

PGA Tour

March 11-14 – The Players Championship

March 18-21 – Valspar Championship

Casey is a consecutive winner of the Valspar Championship

March 25-29: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

March 26-29 – Coral Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (postponed)

April 2-5 – Valero Texas Open

April 16-19 – RBC Heritage (rescheduled for June 18-21)

April 23-26 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans

When will professional golf return? A look at the earliest possible date for each of the professional golf courses that return to action.

April 30 to May 3 – Wells Fargo Championship

May 7-10 – AT,amp;T Byron Nelson

May 21-24 – Charles Schwab Challenge (rescheduled for June 11-14)

May 28-31 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (rescheduled for July 2 and 5)

June 4-7 – The Memorial Tournament (rescheduled for July 16 and 19)

PGA Tour confirms return in June The PGA Tour announced that they plan to resume from June 11-14, with the first four events behind closed doors.

June 11-14 – RBC Canadian Open

European tour

March 5 and 8 – Magical Kenya Open

March 19-22 – Hero Indian Open (postponed)

April 16-19 – Maybank Championship (postponed)

April 23-26 – Volvo China Open (postponed)

April 30 to May 3 – Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters (postponed)

The complexities of the return of golf. Paul McGinley looks at the challenges facing professional golf courses in the coming months.

May 9-10 – GolfSixes Cascais

May 21-24 – Made in Denmark (postponed)

May 28-31 – Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (postponed)

June 4-7 – Trophee Hassan II (postponed)

June 11-14 – Scandinavian Mixed organized by Annika and Henrik

June 25-28 – BMW International Open

July 2-5 – Open de France

July 9-12 – Scottish Open (postponed)

August 20-23 – Czech Masters

Pieters won the 2019 D + D Real Czech Masters

Asian tour

March 12-15 – Copa Real (postponed)

March 25-28 Bangabandhu Cup Open (postponed)

LPGA Tour

February 20-23 – Honda LPGA Thailand

February 27 to March 1: HSBC Women's World Championship

March 5-8 – Blue Bay LPGA

March 19-22 – Founders Cup (postponed)

March 26-29 – Kia Classic (rescheduled for September 24-27)

The LPGA Tour hopes to reschedule as many events as possible for later in the season.

April 15-18 – Lotte Championship (postponed)

April 23-26 – Hugel-Air Awards LA Open (postponed)

April 30-May 3 – Mediheal LPGA Championship (postponed)

May 14-17 – The Pelican Women's Championship (rescheduled for November 12-15)

May 21-24 – Pure Silk Championship

May 29-31 – The Shoprite LPGA Classic (rescheduled from July 31 to August 2)

June 11-14 – Meijer LPGA Classic (postponed)

Ladies European Tour

March 19-22 – The Saudi Ladies Championship (rescheduled for October 8-11)

May 7-9: Jabra Ladies Open (rescheduled for June 18-20)

June 4-7 – Lalla Meryem (postponed)

June 11-14 – Scandinavian Mixed organized by Annika and Henrik

Older seniors

May 7-10: regional tradition (rescheduled for September 24 and 27)

May 14-17 – KitchenAid PGA Senior Championship

June 25-28 – US Senior Open Championship. USA

July 23-26 – The Senior Open Championship (postponed)

Other events

February 12-15: Asian Pacific amateur women (rescheduled for October 7-10)

April 1-4 – Augusta National Women's Fan

July 9-12 – US Senior Open Women's Championship. USA

PGA Tour Series-China: Season shortened from 14 to 10 events

Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada: First six events of the season postponed

GolfCatcher PGA EuroPro Tour: canceled all season 2020

England Golf: All events canceled until the week beginning July 27

