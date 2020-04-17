Coronavirus: What golf events have been postponed or canceled? The | Golf News

By Sky Sports Golf
Last update: 04/17/20 10:04 am
Canceled or postponed tournaments (correct as of April 17):
Older men
April 9-12 – The Masters (rescheduled for November 12-15)
May 14-17 – PGA Championship (rescheduled for August 6 and 9)
2020 reprogrammed golf calendar
A joint statement from the governing bodies of golf confirmed new dates for the 2020 majors.
June 18-21 – US Open USA (Rescheduled for September 17-20)
July 16-19 – The Open
Older women
April 2-5: ANA inspiration (rescheduled for September 10-13)
June 4-7 – US Women's Open. USA (Rescheduled for December 10 and 13)
July 23-26 – Evian Championship (moved to August 6-9)
PGA Tour
March 11-14 – The Players Championship
March 18-21 – Valspar Championship
March 25-29: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
March 26-29 – Coral Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (postponed)
April 2-5 – Valero Texas Open
April 16-19 – RBC Heritage (rescheduled for June 18-21)
April 23-26 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans
April 30 to May 3 – Wells Fargo Championship
May 7-10 – AT,amp;T Byron Nelson
May 21-24 – Charles Schwab Challenge (rescheduled for June 11-14)
May 28-31 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (rescheduled for July 2 and 5)
June 4-7 – The Memorial Tournament (rescheduled for July 16 and 19)
June 11-14 – RBC Canadian Open
European tour
March 5 and 8 – Magical Kenya Open
March 19-22 – Hero Indian Open (postponed)
April 16-19 – Maybank Championship (postponed)
April 23-26 – Volvo China Open (postponed)
April 30 to May 3 – Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters (postponed)
May 9-10 – GolfSixes Cascais
May 21-24 – Made in Denmark (postponed)
May 28-31 – Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (postponed)
June 4-7 – Trophee Hassan II (postponed)
June 11-14 – Scandinavian Mixed organized by Annika and Henrik
June 25-28 – BMW International Open
July 2-5 – Open de France
July 9-12 – Scottish Open (postponed)
August 20-23 – Czech Masters
Asian tour
March 12-15 – Copa Real (postponed)
March 25-28 Bangabandhu Cup Open (postponed)
LPGA Tour
February 20-23 – Honda LPGA Thailand
February 27 to March 1: HSBC Women's World Championship
March 5-8 – Blue Bay LPGA
March 19-22 – Founders Cup (postponed)
March 26-29 – Kia Classic (rescheduled for September 24-27)
April 15-18 – Lotte Championship (postponed)
April 23-26 – Hugel-Air Awards LA Open (postponed)
April 30-May 3 – Mediheal LPGA Championship (postponed)
May 14-17 – The Pelican Women's Championship (rescheduled for November 12-15)
May 21-24 – Pure Silk Championship
May 29-31 – The Shoprite LPGA Classic (rescheduled from July 31 to August 2)
June 11-14 – Meijer LPGA Classic (postponed)
Ladies European Tour
March 19-22 – The Saudi Ladies Championship (rescheduled for October 8-11)
May 7-9: Jabra Ladies Open (rescheduled for June 18-20)
June 4-7 – Lalla Meryem (postponed)
June 11-14 – Scandinavian Mixed organized by Annika and Henrik
Older seniors
May 7-10: regional tradition (rescheduled for September 24 and 27)
May 14-17 – KitchenAid PGA Senior Championship
June 25-28 – US Senior Open Championship. USA
July 23-26 – The Senior Open Championship (postponed)
Other events
February 12-15: Asian Pacific amateur women (rescheduled for October 7-10)
April 1-4 – Augusta National Women's Fan
July 9-12 – US Senior Open Women's Championship. USA
PGA Tour Series-China: Season shortened from 14 to 10 events
Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada: First six events of the season postponed
GolfCatcher PGA EuroPro Tour: canceled all season 2020
England Golf: All events canceled until the week beginning July 27
