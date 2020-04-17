Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

The Times provides free access to Much of our coronavirus coverage and our Coronavirus Briefing newsletter, like all of our newsletters, are free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.

When the pandemic took its jobs, millions were already on a precipice

More than 5.2 million workers filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total of four weeks to a staggering 22 million. That's roughly the net number of jobs created in the decade since the last recession.

But that decade of economic growth was always a bit tricky: While some people high on the income scale got very rich, other Americans didn't fare as well and are now less able to weather the current storm. We spoke to Patricia Cohen, who covers the economy for The New York Times, about how workers are struggling in the coronavirus crisis.

How has the pandemic exposed hidden weaknesses in the US economy?

Patricia: I consider it as an x-ray that reveals all these stress fractures, which we could not see from the outside. On the one hand, we have had this record economy, with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. But available work is often unstable, insecure, and underpaid. The minimum wage is not enough to support a family and cover the most basic food, rent and medical needs. And we have a "just in time,quot; economy: people's hours fluctuate irregularly. It helps companies earn money, but the worker loses that income.

Now that system is being tested in a way that has never been done before.

Exactly. Many people already lived on a precipice, and any collision can push them to the limit. So what you're seeing now is an incredible hardship: Since they have no savings, they have nothing to fall back on.