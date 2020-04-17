Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
President Trump said the United States would reopen "one careful step at a time,quot; and told the governors that they would make the decisions on when to lift the restrictions in their states.
Twenty-two million American workers have filed new unemployment claims in the four weeks after the pandemic ended.
The federal loan program designed to help keep small businesses afloat has run out of money.
A push to greatly expand contact tracking
No matter how well we all practice social distancing, Covid-19 is unlikely to disappear entirely. Therefore, to safely return to something like normal, society must be able to quickly detect and contain new cases that arise.
Rapid and comprehensive testing, once available, is the key to the detection part. But since people can transmit the virus before they know they have it, effective containment depends as much on isolating those who test positive as it does on verifying everyone with whom they have recently had contact.
That's why public health officials say robust tracking of contacts is imperative to reopen the economy, which President Trump hopes will begin before May 1. But it will be a huge and expensive job.
Trump is expected to announce as early as Thursday night that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hire hundreds of workers to track contacts, and that the federal government will help states pay for their own efforts. expanded.
Tracking contacts has already helped in Asian countries like South Korea and Singapore, but their systems rely heavily on Digital surveillance, using smartphone location data and other fingerprints to automatically alert contacts, a privacy intrusion that many Americans would not accept.
Therefore, Massachusetts, the first state of EE. USA By investing in an ambitious new contact tracking program for Covid-19, you are doing it manually.
The state is spending $ 44 million and hiring 1,000 workers to communicate by phone with everyone who has had recent contact with a confirmed case. Workers explain the situation, ask about symptoms, review quarantine requirements, and arrange help if the person needs it.
"This is where the human element of public health comes in," one of the state's newest contact trackers, David Novak, told our New England correspondent Ellen Barry. "You can use technology to make humans more efficient, but if you take them away, how do you ask questions?"
Other places with the same idea: San Francisco is gathering and training 150 volunteers to increase its public health department. Ireland is deploying 1,000 government workers without permission to track contacts.
When the pandemic took its jobs, millions were already on a precipice
More than 5.2 million workers filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total of four weeks to a staggering 22 million. That's roughly the net number of jobs created in the decade since the last recession.
But that decade of economic growth was always a bit tricky: While some people high on the income scale got very rich, other Americans didn't fare as well and are now less able to weather the current storm. We spoke to Patricia Cohen, who covers the economy for The New York Times, about how workers are struggling in the coronavirus crisis.
How has the pandemic exposed hidden weaknesses in the US economy?
Patricia: I consider it as an x-ray that reveals all these stress fractures, which we could not see from the outside. On the one hand, we have had this record economy, with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. But available work is often unstable, insecure, and underpaid. The minimum wage is not enough to support a family and cover the most basic food, rent and medical needs. And we have a "just in time,quot; economy: people's hours fluctuate irregularly. It helps companies earn money, but the worker loses that income.
Now that system is being tested in a way that has never been done before.
Exactly. Many people already lived on a precipice, and any collision can push them to the limit. So what you're seeing now is an incredible hardship: Since they have no savings, they have nothing to fall back on.
What will the recovery be like for workers?
The economy is likely to accelerate slowly, fit and start, but many companies will not return and many people will not be rehired. Most analysts think that at this point, we will have an unemployment rate of 8 or 9 percent for next year, which is where it was in the teeth of the recession.
Obesity may be a greater risk factor than asthma.
Emerging research into severe coronavirus cases has found some surprises: obesity seems to pose a much higher risk than expected, while asthma does the opposite.
People with obesity often have other medical problems, too, but new studies point out that obesity itself is the second most significant complicating factor in severe coronavirus cases, after age. Young adults with obesity appear to be at particular risk, even if they have no other health problems.
It is not yet known why, although doctors note that abdominal obesity can compress the capacity of the diaphragm, lungs, and chest.
Asthma, on the other hand, has appeared in an unexpectedly low percentage of severe cases, just 5 percent in New York, authorities said, and European researchers called the shortage "surprising."
Doctors emphasized that people with asthma were still at risk and said it was important that they continue to take medications to control their symptoms.
How will the virus mutate?
Like all viruses, the new coronavirus is mutating as it replicates in the body and passes from person to person, which can make it difficult to develop an effective vaccine.
An essay from our Opinion pages examines the two ways mutations can develop. With some diseases, such as measles, a vaccine corners the virus forever, but with others, like the flu, scientists must continually develop new versions of the vaccine to keep up with new strains of the virus.
Hot spots
Singapore announced a record jump in coronavirus cases, with the majority of the 447 new cases emerging in crowded dormitories of migrant workers.
In India, which has reported more than 12,000 infections and 414 deaths, health officials have been attacked while trying to conduct health screenings.
Japan declared a national emergency and said it would provide people with cash payments of 100,000 yen, or nearly $ 1,000.
The official count of deaths in Spain It is close to 20,000, but there are indications that the actual number may be much higher. The country is counting to include any deaths that may have been lost.
What you can do
Regulate your diet. If the coronavirus has destroyed your diet, and you have eliminated the fat pants, here are some tips to get back to normal.
Send your condolences. These days, email condolences are fine, but avoid texting; consider your tone and be direct.
Single or single parent? Plan ahead so friends, neighbors, and family can help you if you get sick. Stock up on medications, prepare a travel bag for a hospital stay, and get a medical bracelet if you have special medical conditions.
What if both parents get sick? Identify someone now who can intervene, make a plan for the caregiver, and if you're not hospitalized, balance your own recovery with child care.
What else are we following?
The World Health Organization has drawn criticism, but a closer look shows that it responded to the epidemic stronger and faster than many national governments.
China's success in taming the coronavirus has led to an increasingly strident mix of patriotism, nationalism, and xenophobia.
This is how a small rural hospital with a single on-call inpatient doctor managed an increase in Covid-19.
Providing online special education services is extremely difficult. This is how it looks in New York City, whose public schools serve approximately 200,000 students with disabilities.
Britain bought $ 20 million in tests for China's coronavirus. They did not work.
Colombia is attempting gender-based social distancing: men can leave the house to look for the essentials on odd days, women on even days.
They may be at the epicenter, but they still have their pride: Stuck New Yorkers compete to see who has the best New York accent.
What are you doing
I am older and my boyfriend is 81 years old. You are very nervous about contracting the coronavirus. At Easter, we drove separately to a Thai restaurant and ordered our meals over the phone. We picked up the prepared food at the door and ate it in separate cars with the windows down, trying to talk from car to car! After lunch, we took a walk and tried to stay six feet away. This is what life is like now as an older dating person!
– Marilyn Matteson, Beaverton, Ore.
