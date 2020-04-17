Coronavirus encourages Samsung to cut smartphone production in half – BGR

Samsung will see its smartphone production drop more than 50% in April due to the coronavirus.

Some of Samsung's largest factories in countries like Brazil and India have been closed for weeks.

The overall smartphone industry is reeling and it is unknown when demand will return to pre-coronavirus levels.

Samsung's smartphone production is about to drop more than 50% this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. The South Korean tech giant, which typically makes 25 million phones in April, will see that number drop to around 10 million units, according to a report by The elec. That's a staggering 60% decrease, to be precise, and the resulting drop in sales will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the bottom line of the company.

There are a few factors at play that are worth mentioning here. For starters, Samsung closed several of its smartphone factories in Slovakia, South Korea, Brazil and India three weeks ago to comply with government shutdown directives designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Also, with demand for new smartphones currently lower than it has been in quite some time, it just doesn't make sense to keep production running at full speed when most of the new phones are likely to end up in stores by who knows how long .

"There is still quite a bit of inventory left from March due to the coronavirus," said a source familiar with Samsung's plans. The elec, “And the plants in India and Brazil have also been closed. Logistics alone, there is no point in producing more than necessary. "

The report adds that production can resume entirely sometime next month once workers can return to factories in Brazil and India. That, of course, may be an optimistic timeline since it has taken longer to contain the spread of the coronavirus than many anticipated. In India, for example, a government-imposed blockade that expires this week was recently extended in early May.

Samsung, of course, is not alone, as smartphone manufacturers overall will see a big decline in sales this year due to the coronavirus. Apple, for example, saw its iPhone sales in China absolutely drop in February, as it sold approximately 500,000 units. Meanwhile, China's total smartphone shipments in March fell 20% compared to the previous year.

Looking to the future, it is difficult to determine when the smartphone market will return to normal. In addition to the fact that the coronavirus can persist for weeks, if not longer, the economic impact of the coronavirus will likely have a very real and lasting impact on demand. The United States, for example, now has more than 22 million people unemployed, and the number of jobless claims recently hit record levels. In other words, the amount of disposable income that people will have to spend on a luxury item like a top-of-the-line smartphone will be noticeably less than in previous years.

