Coronavirus drug promises to treat severe cases of COVID-19 – BGR

A promising coronavirus drug that has been trialled worldwide for months shows promise in treating severe cases of COVID-19.

Remdesivir is the medication in question, an antiviral originally created to treat Ebola.

Anecdotal evidence shows that the drug can reduce fever and the need for ventilation, and can significantly improve the condition of patients with severe COVID-19.

COVID-19 has already killed more than 144,000 people from the 2.2 million cases reported since the new disease was detected in China nearly four months ago. Sadly, tens of thousands more will die in the coming weeks, as the new coronavirus reaches local peaks in various countries. But the race to find a vaccine is underway, with more than 70 developing candidates worldwide, including three who have entered clinical trials. At the same time, doctors are testing potentially vital therapies for COVID-19 by reusing existing medications that are intended to treat other ailments. One of them is hydroxychloroquine, the controversial antimalarial drug that was featured during White House briefings. The drug has yielded results in limited studies, while other research has shown that the drug is not as good as expected. In addition, its serious side effects on the heart caused the discontinuation of other studies.

That's not the only coronavirus cure that doctors are trying right now, and there is another drug that shows promising results in patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

We've talked about it before, since remdesivir is an antiviral included in the massive COVID-19 trial by the World Health Organization (WHO). The drug was developed by Gilead Sciences to treat Ebola, but doctors reused it for COVID-19 therapy.

Remdesivir was one of the first drugs to have a positive effect on COVID-19 in laboratories, and doctors in the USA. USA And other countries have been using it to treat patients in clinical trials. The results of all that research have yet to be published, but some of them have already been leaked. Statistical News He has seen a video of a discussion on remdesivir therapy, and the first results are quite promising.

The University of Chicago Medicine recruited 125 people in two Phase 3 trials for remdesivir, of which 113 had a severe form of the disease. These cases can worsen significantly, with complications leading to death. The patients were treated with daily infusions of remdesivir, and most of them recovered even faster than expected.

“The best news is that most of our patients have already been discharged, which is great. We have only had the death of two patients, "Kathleen Mullane, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago, said in the leaked video. The study does not include a placebo group for comparison, making conclusions difficult in this moment.

"But certainly when we start (the) drug, we see the fever curves drop," he said. "Fever now is not a requirement for people to go to trial, we see that when patients come in with a high fever, they do (get) fairly quickly. We have seen people come out of the ventilators a day after starting therapy. So, in that area, in general, our patients have done very well … Most of our patients are severe, and most of them leave after six days, which tells us that the duration of therapy is not it has to be 10 days. We have very few that went out in 10 days, maybe three, "he said.

Stat It also details the case of a 57-year-old factory worker in a Chicago suburb who may have been infected by his daughter. "It felt like someone was hitting me in the lungs," he said, after experiencing a high fever, shortness of breath and severe back pain. He went to the hospital on April 3 with a fever of 104 degrees Fahrenheit and difficulty breathing. He received oxygen and agreed to be included in the remdesivir study.

"My fever dropped almost immediately and I started to feel better," he said. The patient received the first dose on April 4. The second dose came a day later, and they took oxygen from him. He received two more infusions to receive again, and then was discharged on April 7. "Remdesivir was a miracle," he said.

All of that, including the leaked video and patient comment, is anecdotal evidence at this time. Mullane said so much to Stat when she confirmed the authenticity of the discussion. "Drawing conclusions at this time is premature and scientifically unsound," he said.

Gilead's serious COVID-19 study includes 2,400 participants from 152 clinical trial sites worldwide. The COVID-19 moderate study consisted of 1,600 patients in 169 international centers. The report does not say whether the study is part of the WHO massive trial of anti-coronavirus drugs. Of note, the study looks at two different types of remdesivir therapies, including the 5 and 10 day courses of treatment.

"What we can say at this stage is that we expect data from ongoing studies to be available," Gilead said in a statement. The first results will be ready this month, with Mullane saying the data for the first 400 patients would "crash,quot; this week.

Image Source: Dan Callister / Shutterstock