Corey Feldman Joins Young and Restless Star Michael Damian on His Radio Show – Plays U R Free

You may know Michael Damian better for his role as Danny Romalotti in The Young and the Restless but he is a man of many talents. Those who saw Y,amp;R know that Michael's character Danny was a singer and that he performed multiple songs on the popular soap opera. He began his career in his family's band The Weirz. He also sang the song "Rock On,quot; in the movie. Dream a little sleep starring Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. And it was with Corey Feldman that Michael reconnected on Thursday night through his radio show, Throwback Thursday. Every Thursday at 7 p.m. PT Michael Damian presents the radio show that airs on multiple platforms, including wwwkkulrealhitradio.com, and plays popular songs from the past, takes requests, shares stories from his past, and brings in a famous guest.

Michael played his hit song "Rock On,quot; and Corey Feldman introduced his new hit song "U R Free,quot; which is from his movie (My) truth: The rape of 2 Coreys. Corey Feldman wrote the song in dedication to his best friend Corey Haim, who passed away on March 10, 2010, and also appears in the film.

You can see a tweet that Michael Damian shared announcing the radio show below.

How are you enjoying my show so far? Tweet any favorite song from you and suggestion for next week https://t.co/SiXpo8j8T3 @Corey_Feldman @ Live365 pic.twitter.com/gGLIuJVJEX – Michael Damian (@ michaeldamian1) April 17, 2020

Corey Feldman has seen great success with his song "U R Free,quot; which has scaled the independent music charts. He launched a video contest where fans created their own music videos for the song. The winner was Marisa Dawn Wren. Corey Feldman stated the following about the song's success.

I COULD NEVER HAVE PREACHED! THE TITLE TRACK OF MY NEW DOCUMENTARY # MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYS HAPPENING 2 B A BEAUTIFUL CLASSIC POP SONG, NOW IS BLOWING THE TABLES ON THE MAIN RADIO !!

See this post on Instagram UR FREE … A SONG OF THE AGES DURING # COVID19 ??: DURING THESE TIMES OF FEAR AND UNCERTAINTY THERE IS A LITTLE 2 CELEBRATE, AND LESS THAN 2 ARMS ON, AS LIFE IS SO PRECIOUS AND DELICATE, I KNOW IM GR8FUL JUST 2 B ALIVE AND HEALTHY, THIS IS A CERTAIN SURPRISE THAT I COULD NEVER HAVE PREDICTED! THE TITLE TRACK OF MY NEW DOCUMENTARY # MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYS HAPPENING 2 B A BEAUTIFUL CLASSIC POP SONG, NOW IS BLOWING THE TABLES ON THE MAIN RADIO! ENOUGH THAT THE MOVIE ITSELF IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE 2 RENT OR PURCHASE, BUT WITH THIS NEW MUSICAL SUCCESS IT IS CLEAR THAT THE MESSAGE IN THE SONG IS SOMETHING WE NEED MORE NOW … AND THAT MESSAGE IS HOPE! ONCE AGAIN, AGAINST ALL CHANCES, WE ARE PROVIDING THAT THE IMPOSSIBLE IS NEVER MORE THAN AN EFFORT! AS HUMANS WE CAN ACHIEVE ANYTHING WE PUT OUR MINDS 2, AND ESPECIALLY WHEN IT MADE 4 THE RIGHT REASONS! So I am grateful 2 to anyone who is listening, broadcasting, downloading or requesting this song. WE ARE WORKING TOWARDS GETTING THE FILM IN STREAMING AGAIN ON 4-22, AND I WILL HAVE AN OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT NEXT WEEK! Meanwhile, U CAN SUPPORT THE # Kids2 MOVEMENT BY HELPING US PROMOTE THE SONG BY CALLING YOUR LOCAL DJS AND PUTTING ON AN APPLICATION 2 LISTEN AT YOUR LOCAL STATIONS, AND YOU CAN ALSO HELP BY SPREADING THE WORD THAT #MYTRUTOCTS 2 STREAM 4 U IN VOD, IN YOUR RM I LIVE AS A QUARANTINE YOUR SAME 2 SECURITY! PLEASE SUPPORT US BY NOT VIEWING PIRATED OR HACKED 4 VERSIONS FOR FREE, BUT PREVIOUSLY INFORMING THIEVES, AND HOLDING 2 PURCHASE THE FILM WHEN IT IS AVAILABLE AGAIN IN A FEW WEEKS! AAAAAANNNNDDD 2 CELEBRATES THIS GR8 NEWS, IM I'M GOING TO MAKE MY FIRST LIVE BROADCAST OF @INSTAGRAM, IN JUST A FEW MINUTES NOW, SO YOU CAN ASK ANY QUESTIONS YOU HAVE! A FORMAL ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE REMOVAL OF THE FILMS WILL BE MADE NEXT WEEK, BUT 4 NOW REMEMBER #URFREE 2 LIVE YOUR LIFE, AND WHO WANTS 2 B! #STAY TUNED A post shared by Corey Feldman (@ cdogg22) on April 1, 2020 at 8:26 p.m. PDT

Michael Damian and Corey Feldman were eighty Hollywood heartbreakers, and fans enjoyed listening to the two as they reconnected on the show.

Corey Feldman is relaunching his movie (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys on April 22, 2020. Tickets will go on sale on April 18, 2020.

Michael Damian is also a director, writer, and producer and wrote, directed, produced, and edited the films. High Strung and High Strung Free Dance. It currently has seven projects in process.

Are you going to listen to Michael Damian's radio show on Thursdays?



