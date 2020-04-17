Contact Tracking: Virus Tracking App Is Ready For Launch In Germany In 3-4 Weeks: Minister – Latest News

A coronavirus contact tracking app will be ready for Germans to download and use on their smartphones in three to four weeks, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

German federal and state government leaders said Wednesday they would support the voluntary use of a contact tracking app, when available, so people can quickly learn when they have been exposed to an infected person.

Developers are working hard on an app to make sure data protection standards are "as perfect as possible," Spahn told the ARD broadcaster.

"For it to be really good, it needs more like three or four weeks instead of two weeks," said Spahn.

Germany has the fifth highest number of COVID-19 cases behind the United States, Spain, Italy and France with almost 134,000, but has kept deaths at a relatively low level of 3,868 thanks to early and extensive testing.

However, German authorities have been more cautious than some Asian countries in using digital technology to combat the coronavirus, restricted by Europe's strict data privacy laws and aware of public skepticism of any surveillance reminiscent of the Nazi-era government or communist.

