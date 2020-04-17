Comic-Con cancels event 2020, sets comeback 2021 – Up News Info

For the first time in half a century, the San Diego Comic-Con show will not continue this year. Organizers of the event said today that the 2020 confab has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns and set dates for 2021.

Additionally, WonderCon Anaheim, which was to be held April 10-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center, was rescheduled for March 26-28, 2021.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and while we are saddened to take this measure, we know it is the right decision," said David Glanzer, a spokesman for the organization. "We look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community that we all love and enjoy."

Here's Comic-Con's full statement:

For the first time in its 50-year history, the San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual celebration of pop culture announced today with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will return to the Center for San Diego conventions July 22-25, 2021.

Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan their conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders trust their events for a significant portion of their livelihood, they hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns could lessen by the summer. Continuous monitoring of health warnings and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.

Similarly, WonderCon Anaheim, which was to be held from April 10 to 12, 2020, will return to the Anaheim Convention Center from March 26 to 28, 2021.

In addition to its conventions, Comic-Con has been planning a major renovation of the Balboa Park Federal Building to complete the grand opening of the Comic-Con Museum in the summer of 2021. However, the COVID-19 situation has had an effect on those efforts too. As such, they will reformulate the main initially planned renovations of the Museum, but will not reduce the experience that will be offered to visitors at the opening of the Museum. They anticipate the release of construction plans that illustrate the transformation of the Museum and share more information on those efforts in the coming months.

SDCC also announced that people who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how request a refund. Exhibitors at Comic-Con 2020 will also have the option of requesting a refund or transferring their payments to Comic-Con 2021 and will also receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to process their request.

In the coming days, onPeak, the official affiliate of the Comic-Con hotel, will cancel all hotel reservations and refund all deposits made through them. No person who booked through onPeak needs to take any action, including trying to cancel their online reservations or contact the company over the phone, as the process will be handled automatically. Those who have reserved rooms through onPeak will be notified when the refunds have been completed.