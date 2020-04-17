Christopher Cross cannot walk in the midst of his battle with the coronavirus

WENN

The star of & # 39; Arthur & # 39; s Theme (Best That You Can Do) & # 39; He suffers from temporary paralysis and needs physical therapy to be able to walk again after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hitmaker "Arthur & # 39; s Theme (The best you can do)" Christopher Cross He cannot walk in the midst of his coronavirus battle, but he insisted that he is "optimistic about improving."

The Grammy-winning artist told fans that he is "suffering from severe muscle weakness and temporary paralysis of my legs," but doctors told him he will recover.

"I will get through this," the 68-year-old promised in a Twitter post on Thursday, April 17, 2020. "Unfortunately, as a result of Covid-19, other problems were caused. I am currently suffering from severe muscle weakness and temporary paralysis of my legs: I can't walk. "

"However, the doctors have assured me that I will recover," he continued. "I've already started physical therapy and I'm optimistic about getting better."

The star revealed earlier this month that he had tested positive for COVID-19, calling it "possibly the worst illness" he has ever suffered, and in the new message thanked fans for their support and paid tribute to his girlfriend, who has been their "angel in all of this".

New details of Cross's symptoms come after actress Rita Wilson, who overcame the disease along with her husband Tom Hanks, she told The Guardian that she was also unsteady on her feet during the test.

"Extreme nausea, vertigo, my muscles felt like wet noodles, so I really couldn't stand it," he said. "We were just trying to get through it."

Stars included Marianne Faithfull, Bon Jovi rocker David Bryan, Jackson Browne, Placido Domingoand Pink all have fought COVID-19 in the past few weeks.