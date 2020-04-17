Chris Brown's former love, Karrueche Tran upheld the Easter tradition, quarantine style!

Chris Brown's longtime love Karrueche Tran made fans happy for Easter with a new post. I wanted to show everyone that it maintains the tradition, but this time, the quarantine style.

Check out her post she shared on her social media account a few days ago.

‘Keeping the tradition! Quarantine style! New Orleans we miss you !! I only know that now we would be destroying the French Quarter with our big and silly hats "Happy Resurrection Day!", Karrueche published.

Someone said: ‘Hahahaha, you know how this would go love. @carriepreston would parade us, force us to dance Stevie Wonder with our @jennlyon hats on, and @ itisijudyreyes1 would show us the actual moves. "

Another commenter praised her and posted this message: ‘Priceless sending you ❤️ Always beautiful Always 💝 u😢’ while another fan said to Karrueche: ‘Happy Easter on Karrueche Sunday! I love Danielle & # 39;

A commenter said: amo I love you! Sometimes you prevent me from losing my mind "

Someone else was really angry and told Karrueche the following: “ A few weeks ago I had a lot to say about the way Asians were being marginalized and attacked because COVID-19 originated in China, but today it has nothing to say about how these same Asians treat Africans in their country ???

Regardless, Karrueche made the headlines not too long ago regarding something about Chris Brown.

His fans were confused a few days ago when his favorite singer left an interesting comment on a fan page dedicated to him and his former love, Karrueche.

That page shared a video about IG with both of them, and Chris skipped the comments very quickly.

The Shade Room republished everything and sparked a massive debate.

For example, a follower believes "Karreuche was definitely the one who ran away," and the comment got people talking.



