Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Makes Fan Day With New Photos Of Aeko

Ammika Harris shared some new photos of baby Aeko and managed to cheer her fans up with this post. Take a look at the latest set of photos he shared on his social media account.

‘Your face when I say,quot; no more chewing your fingers "@childsplayclothing,quot;, Ammika captioned her post.

Someone said, "Lmao and his chewed bird response," and another follower posted this message: "Awww those chubby legs." Definitely a future NFL player. "

Another commenter said "He is the perfect match for you and Chris," and one follower believes the same: "It's a great match for the two of you !! Handsome little guy!"

Another fan got excited about the baby and posted this message: “OMG what a beautiful boy! "It's like a carrot head almost as bomb!"

Someone said, "The older he gets, the more he looks like daddy bear, he's so cute @ammikaaa,quot;, and another follower posted this: "OMG he's a big, beautiful boy and that golden hair is awesome. He's perfection "

Many people continued to praise Aeko and said that he looked beautiful.

People are really happy to see Ammika keep posting photos of her son and Chris Brown is doing the same on his own social media account.

Ammika is quarantined in style, that's for sure. After making fans happy with multiple photos with her baby, Aeko now shares some photos with a see-through dress that has fans in awe.

Make sure you check out Ammika's recent photos that made fans flood her comment section with words of praise.

Apart from this, Ammika shared more people with baby Aeko, and some fans noticed her postpartum hair loss, and decided to tackle the problem in the comments, coming up with all kinds of solutions.



