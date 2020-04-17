Chris Brown settles lawsuit for alleged sexual assault

TO UPDATE: Chris Brown has privately settled a lawsuit stemming from an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2017, E! The news can confirm.
On Thursday, April 16, the anonymous plaintiff in the case submitted court documents requesting his dismissal. His lawyer Gloria Allred, he says to E! News the case was solved. Brown's attorney declined to comment.
A woman is suing Chris Brown alleging that she was sexually assaulted at the rapper's home.
In court documents obtained by E! News, the plaintiff known as "Jane Doe,quot; is suing the interpreter and Lowell Grissom Jr. for negligence, intentional imposition of emotional distress, assault and battery.
"Our client was invited to attend a & # 39; after party & # 39; in a recording studio to meet the defendant Grissom, also known as Young Lo and the defendant Brown. When he got to the studio, his phone was taken from him. They told him that Brown did not want anyone to have their phones in the studio. Our client alleges in the lawsuit that she was forced to go to Brown's house because she realized that she could only get her phone back there, "attorney Gloria Allred alleged at a press conference captured by TMZ. "Brown gave each guest, including the plaintiff, a clear pill filled with white powder and directed them to take it for a good time." The plaintiff did not follow these instructions and refused to consume the pill or pills. "
According to Gloria, the plaintiff was "scared and intimidated,quot; when she saw the defendants in possession of multiple weapons in the home. She was also "intimidated by the aggressive behavior,quot; of some of Brown's guests.
"The lawsuit alleges that while in Brown's home, the plaintiff became the victim of a horrible sexual assault, which is described in our lawsuit," Gloria continued at her press conference. "This is one of the most horrible sexual assault cases I have ever seen and our client Jane Doe has been severely traumatized by what she was forced to suffer."
ME! The news has reached Chris and Lowell's teams for comment.
"The fact that they asked for $ 17 million and told them to go to the arena probably explains why they did the press conference today. Chris did nothing and they know Chris did nothing," said Chris's attorney. Mark Geragos shared with TMZ. "Aside from using his name so he can have a press conference, I don't understand why he's been dragged into something."
Lowell's attorney added in a separate statement to E! News: "Lowell vehemently denies these false and defamatory allegations originating last year, which end without arrest, without evidence, an inconclusive rape kit, and after a police investigation, no charges were filed. This civil lawsuit is a blatant attempt stealing money and damaging my client's reputation while fostering public relations noise for Gloria Allred while exploiting this young woman for her own financial gain and public persona. We look forward to sharing our side and additional information with the public and we trust that the justice system will clear Mr. Grissom of these heinous charges.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that they conducted an investigation at Chris's residence. The evidence that was collected was presented to the DA, who will then decide whether or not to press charges.
While Chris hasn't publicly commented on the lawsuit, he did take Twitter early in the day to promote their upcoming concerts.
the Heartbreak on a full moon The tour begins June 19 in Seattle and will feature 6 LACK, HIS. and Rich the Kid as opening acts on selected dates.
(This story was originally posted on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:09 a.m. PST)
