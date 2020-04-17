Chris Brown settles lawsuit for alleged sexual assault

TO UPDATE: Chris Brown has privately settled a lawsuit stemming from an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2017, E! The news can confirm.

On Thursday, April 16, the anonymous plaintiff in the case submitted court documents requesting his dismissal. His lawyer Gloria Allred, he says to E! News the case was solved. Brown's attorney declined to comment.

Get more details on the case below.

_____

A woman is suing Chris Brown alleging that she was sexually assaulted at the rapper's home.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the plaintiff known as "Jane Doe,quot; is suing the interpreter and Lowell Grissom Jr. for negligence, intentional imposition of emotional distress, assault and battery.

"Our client was invited to attend a & # 39; after party & # 39; in a recording studio to meet the defendant Grissom, also known as Young Lo and the defendant Brown. When he got to the studio, his phone was taken from him. They told him that Brown did not want anyone to have their phones in the studio. Our client alleges in the lawsuit that she was forced to go to Brown's house because she realized that she could only get her phone back there, "attorney Gloria Allred alleged at a press conference captured by TMZ. "Brown gave each guest, including the plaintiff, a clear pill filled with white powder and directed them to take it for a good time." The plaintiff did not follow these instructions and refused to consume the pill or pills. "

According to Gloria, the plaintiff was "scared and intimidated,quot; when she saw the defendants in possession of multiple weapons in the home. She was also "intimidated by the aggressive behavior,quot; of some of Brown's guests.