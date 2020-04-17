China just recalled that 1,300 more people died of coronavirus – BGR

China added nearly 1,300 deaths to its total coronavirus victims, a 50% increase for Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 outbreak began.

The change reflects the deaths that occurred early in the epidemic. COVID-19 patients died at home and were not counted in official counts.

China's unexpected change raises even more questions about the country's official COVID-19 figures.

It can happen to anyone who forgets things. Either because of the keys to his car that continues to lose or 1,290 deaths from coronavirus that he did not add to what he says is the official count of his country. That's the number of additional victims of COVID-19 that China has just added to its coronavirus statistics, bringing the total death count to 4,632, from 82,695 cases, at the time of writing.

When it all started, China was slow to confirm the extent of the health crisis. Then it changed the way it reported cases multiple times, confusing Western countries, some of which weren't exactly ready to trust China to begin with. Still, with COVID-19 numbers growing steadily in February, it seemed like China was sharing accurate statistics. Then Italy and Spain followed, and then the outbreak hit the United States. It was then that simple mathematics threw a massive key at China's COVID-19 reports.

You don't have to be a space scientist to see the vast disparity between China and the rest of the world in terms of the total number of cases and the number of deaths related to the new coronavirus. Yes, China took extreme measures, imposed quarantines that are unrivaled in Western countries, and probably saved many lives. But China was as slow to react to COVID-19 as the western markets. And that's why their numbers began to make less and less sense after the outbreaks in Europe and America.

China revised its COVID-19 statistics on Friday, in what appears to be a response to recent criticism from the United States and Europe regarding China's transparency on the new coronavirus.

Wuhan authorities added 1,290 deaths and 325 confirmed cases to the city's statistics, CNN reports. That's a 50% increase for Wuhan, whose previous COVID-19 death toll was 2,579.

Deaths were not counted because some people died at home in the early stages of the pandemicofficials said. Hospitals focused on treating cases rather than reporting deaths and collecting figures from other places. That is not an unreasonable argument to make. China would not be the only country whose figures are not perfect. Other states will also need to review their numbers to account for deaths that occurred in the home during this period, especially if the people who died showed symptoms of COVID-19.

However, accurate statistics are crucial during any pandemic, as they can help paint an image closer to reality. If the new COVID-19 deaths in China occurred during the first days of the Wuhan epidemic, they should have been added to the total figures long ago. It is irresponsible not to, since underreporting of cases and deaths can have a severe adverse effect on disease mitigation. These numbers are essential to understand transmission and mortality rates and to create accurate models for the evolution of a local outbreak.

Authorities said they added the figures to "show,quot; accountability to the story, to people and victims, "and to ensure,quot; open and transparent disclosure of the information and accuracy of the data. "

It will be interesting to see if China will revise its figures again in the future.

CNN It reminds us that China changed the way it counted cases three times in January and February. One of the most puzzling decisions in China was not to include asymptomatic cases in daily counts, something we have reported in the past. Those cases were still placed in isolation.

