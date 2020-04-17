China increases the number of deaths from coronavirus by 50% in Wuhan

China on Friday increased its death toll from the coronavirus by 50 percent in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak emerged, amid allegations that the government had concealed the scope of the epidemic.

Authorities put the new figure at 3,869 deaths from the coronavirus in the central city of China, an increase of 1,290 from the previous figure. The number of confirmed cumulative infections in the city was also revised up to 50,333, an increase of 325.

The move appears to be a response to growing questions about the accuracy of China's official numbers and calls to hold the country accountable for a global health crisis that has killed more than 142,000 people and caused a global economic slowdown.

China has been criticized for having mishandled and initially concealed the scope of the epidemic, although it eventually took action and apparently domesticated the virus. Recently, as other countries have grappled with their own outbreaks, Chinese officials have come under even greater pressure to explain exactly how the epidemic unfolded in Wuhan.