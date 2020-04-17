China increases the number of deaths from coronavirus by 50% in Wuhan

China on Friday increased its death toll from the coronavirus by 50 percent in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak emerged, amid allegations that the government had concealed the scope of the epidemic.
Authorities put the new figure at 3,869 deaths from the coronavirus in the central city of China, an increase of 1,290 from the previous figure. The number of confirmed cumulative infections in the city was also revised up to 50,333, an increase of 325.
The move appears to be a response to growing questions about the accuracy of China's official numbers and calls to hold the country accountable for a global health crisis that has killed more than 142,000 people and caused a global economic slowdown.
China has been criticized for having mishandled and initially concealed the scope of the epidemic, although it eventually took action and apparently domesticated the virus. Recently, as other countries have grappled with their own outbreaks, Chinese officials have come under even greater pressure to explain exactly how the epidemic unfolded in Wuhan.
"They're on the defensive, clearly," he said. Jean-Pierre Cabestan, professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University and expert in Chinese politics. "Now it is an uphill battle for China to improve its image."
In a In an interview on Friday with the official Xinhua News Agency, an unidentified official from the Wuhan epidemic command center said that reviewing the figures was important to protect "government credibility,quot; and "maintain respect for each individual life."
Local authorities say the new totals were reached after a detailed investigation and now include deaths in the home from the virus that was not reported in the first days of the outbreak and deaths that hospitals reported incorrectly. After peaking in February, the epidemic appears to be under control for now in China, and restrictions in Wuhan have been eased this month.
Experts say the reviews are not unusual. Many countries probably do not report their official counts of infections and deaths, in part because of problems with testing and the speed with which the virus has overwhelmed public health systems.
Still, the changes to the official numbers are small enough that lingering doubts about their veracity are unlikely to be undone. Researchers from the University of Hong Kong. It was recently estimated that there were probably around 232,000 confirmed cases in China at the end of February, more than four times the number of cases reported at the time. As of Friday, China had reported more than 82,000 officially confirmed cases and more than 4,500 deaths from the coronavirus, including the revised counts in Wuhan.
Foreign governments have also raised questions about China's official figures after seeing how the virus has devastated their own populations.
Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Secretary, He told Reuters on Thursday that China would have to answer "difficult questions,quot; later on how the pandemic emerged and how it could have stopped earlier. French President Emmanuel Macron told The Financial Times: "Clearly, things have happened that we don't know about."
The C.I.A. He also told the White House that China's official figures are greatly underestimated, although he does not know the exact numbers, current and former US intelligence officials say. As of Friday in New York City, the virus had officially sickened 123,146 people and killed 8,632, far more than official counts in Wuhan, an even larger city, where the virus is believed to have been circulating since the early of November.
"This is quite strange," said David Hui, director of the Stanley Ho Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, referring to the revised figures. "I really don't understand how they were able to get information on so many additional people."
Beijing has maintained that it has been open and transparent since the outbreak began, and that it moved quickly to inform the World Health Organization and other countries of the outbreak in early January. Friday's review of the official figures appeared to be his latest attempt to show transparency. Officials had previously revised the figures, under public pressure, to include infections diagnosed clinically rather than through tests and, more recently, asymptomatic cases.
But even when Beijing seeks to project an image as a responsible global leader, it has struggled to restore its credibility after the first reports emerged that it had they silenced the complainants, delayed information to the public that the virus could be transmitted between humans, and rejected offers of help from foreign scientific experts.
Since then, the government has tried to seize control of the narrative by increasing propaganda, arresting citizen journalists, aggressively censoring news reports, and expelling foreign journalists. To the tensions has been added a recent war of words between Washington and Beijing, as each party has tried to divert blame for the failures in handling the virus.
According to experts, the result of China's mixed messages may be a breach of global confidence that could last long after the pandemic has faded.
"If you look at the state of public opinion around the world, it doesn't bode well for China," said Mr. Cabestan of Hong Kong Baptist University. "The relationship with China will become much more difficult in the coming years, and the coronavirus crisis has not mitigated those tensions but has fueled them."