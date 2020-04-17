Check out Zoey's playlist and give a superstar showdown

Zoey has seen duets before, but nothing like this.
In this Sunday's episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, a battle ensues over Max (Skylar Astin), who has left the fourth floor for the sixth floor and now has important information that both his former boss (Lauren Graham) and his new boss (Renee Elise Goldsberry) to wish. That leads to a great showdown between the two women, who fight over him through a musical number with Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine,quot;. Do you feel a little inappropriate when the "child,quot; is an adult employee? Perhaps! We care No.
ME! News has its first exclusive look at the scene, in which Zoey (Jane Levy) seems to be having a very, very good time. We'd also like to congratulate Graham for fending off a Broadway musical superstar like Goldsberry, who was in the original cast of Hamilton!
Sunday's episode, called "Zoey's Extraordinary Outburst," is not just about the war between the fourth and sixth floors. Zoey finds herself struggling with all her friends, including Max, Simon, Mo, and even her father's caretaker, Howie, after everything that's happened in the past few weeks (like when she sang her romantic feelings out loud to Max and Simon. ) and amid his father's illness worsens.
But you can rest easy knowing that there is a delicious dance party and several extremely good musical numbers (as always), so be sure to tune in on Sunday night.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on NBC.
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.
