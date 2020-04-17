Check out Zoey's playlist and give a superstar showdown

Zoey has seen duets before, but nothing like this.

In this Sunday's episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, a battle ensues over Max (Skylar Astin), who has left the fourth floor for the sixth floor and now has important information that both his former boss (Lauren Graham) and his new boss (Renee Elise Goldsberry) to wish. That leads to a great showdown between the two women, who fight over him through a musical number with Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine,quot;. Do you feel a little inappropriate when the "child,quot; is an adult employee? Perhaps! We care No.

ME! News has its first exclusive look at the scene, in which Zoey (Jane Levy) seems to be having a very, very good time. We'd also like to congratulate Graham for fending off a Broadway musical superstar like Goldsberry, who was in the original cast of Hamilton!