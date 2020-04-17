CEOs join Trump's "open economy,quot; group after he tweeted a call for "liberation,quot; states

President Trump has spent the week pursuing the idea of ​​"reopening,quot; the American economy during the new coronavirus pandemic. First, he convened a group of CEOs from the technology, transportation, and other industries, without telling many of them about their involvement. Then on Thursday, he released a "plan,quot; that came as a surprise to many of those same industry leaders. Now on Friday, Trump called on citizens of Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia to "FREE,quot; their states, each of which is a place where protests against social estrangement have erupted throughout the week.

"FREE MINNESOTA!" "FREE MICHIGAN!" "RELEASE VIRGINIA, and keep your great second amendment,quot;, the President of the United States wrote Friday. "It is under siege!"

Twitter doesn't see a violation of the rules of course

People involved in those protests, which are being endorsed or promoted in part by anti-vaccination groups and anti-government funds linked to the Kochs, already see it as a literal call to arms, according to NBC.

Industry leaders have abandoned the president's advice before in reaction to his excesses of authority, racist behavior, or both. But so far, at least, the tantalizing language Trump tweeted on Friday isn't enough to get anyone out of these ramshackle new assassin groups. Instead, it is more like the business approach as usual for many of them, which involves contacting the Trump administration in hopes of getting something they want, regardless of optics, cost of material, or the fact that often fails.

As for tweets, Twitter says The edge He didn't find out they were violating company rules, which is not surprising given the way the company generally treats Trump to begin with. Twitter said the use of the word "release,quot; is vague and unclear, and that it does not necessarily call for detrimental action. Twitter noted The edge yet March 18 update to its policy enforcement guide that specifically deals with COVID-19, which states:

We will continue to prioritize content removal when you have a clear call to action that may pose a direct risk to people's health or well-being, but we want to make it clear that we will not be able to take compliance action on every Tweet that contains incomplete or disputed on COVID-19.

Here's the full count of group members, and below is a list of who we've contacted and what (if anything) they've said.

, whose CEO Elon Musk is part of the group, did not respond to a request for comment. General Engines , whose CEO Mary Barra is part of the group, said through a spokesperson that he does not "see the link,quot; between the company's role in the advisory group and the president's call on citizens to rise up against orders from their state governments. , and declined to comment further on the tweets. Instead, the spokesperson said GM is working with other automakers and the United Auto Workers union to figure out the best way to restart production at its auto plants.

, whose CEO Mary Barra is part of the group, said through a spokesperson that he does not "see the link,quot; between the company's role in the advisory group and the president's call on citizens to rise up against orders from their state governments. , and declined to comment further on the tweets. Instead, the spokesperson said GM is working with other automakers and the United Auto Workers union to figure out the best way to restart production at its auto plants. Fiat chrysler , whose CEO Mike Manley is part of the group, said "his first priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and the communities we call home," and also mentioned the company's continued work with the UAW. A company spokesperson said Fiat Chrysler is "pleased to work with the Administration to ensure that appropriate EPP and social distancing protocols exist so that our workers are safe and productive as we restart production at our facilities in the United States."

This post will be updated when other companies respond.