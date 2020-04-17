‘Captain Marvel 2’ could set up the next massive Avengers movie: BGR

A new MCU rumor says that Captain Marvel 2 could configure Avengers 5or New Avengers.

Captain Marvel 2 would do exactly what Civil war did for the last two great Avengers Films.

An actual release date for the New Avengers However, the project has not yet been leaked.

Just a few days ago we heard that Marvel has been taking arguments from writers to Young Avengers. Anyone familiar with the MCU rumor knows that Young Avengers it's an idea that appeared in several other leaks, and Marvel could be setting up the MCU to accommodate the story. Then Final game, the entire MCU needs to be rebuilt. Not only will we get more heroes to replace those who died or retired, but we will also need new villains, including a replacement for Thanos. On top of that, Marvel plans to incorporate new characters into previously unavailable MCU properties, including X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four.

The addition of Disney + to the Disney arsenal makes it even easier to produce content in multiple franchises with the same actors and characters. MCU Phase 4 will be the first phase in which independent films will intertwine with TV series from Marvel Studios. The new coronavirus has delayed the entire Phase 4 timeline, but at least one good thing came out: Marvel confirmed the release date of a movie that is part of Phase 5, Captain Marvel 2. Now a new rumor says Carol Danvers' new independent adventure could be established Avengers 5.

As we've just explained, Marvel's most prominent property won't go away just because Tony Stark, Natasha, and Steve Rogers are gone. The Avengers will live with a new lineup that will include some of the surviving heroes. Final gameDanvers included. New heroes about to be introduced will also join the team. And there will be additional teams to keep track of, including the Young Avengers, Thunderbolts, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.

Last week we said it's not clear when Young Avengers could fall or if that will be the fifth movie in the Avengers franchise. MCU Cosmic now he says that Captain Marvel 2 could introduce the new Avengers team and that Young Avengers It could end up being a television series for Disney +.

Captain Marvel 2, which has a release date of July 8, 2022, could be a catapult for the new Avengers 5 movie like Captain America: Civil War set the stage for Infinite war and Final game. It is unclear what argument we should expect, and it is too early to speculate. However, Kevin Feige said long before Final game that Captain Marvel could be a key player on the future Avengers roster. At that time, we used that statement as confirmation that she would appear on Final game, and I would survive whatever falls into Avengers 4.

MCU Cosmic also speculates that the director who directs Captain Marvel 2 could have the task of Avengers 5 or New Avengers. The report also notes that Spider-Man will be on the new team, which is a surprise. Sony and Disney shook hands on two MCU movies for Spider-Man, including the third episode of the trilogy and an untitled crossover. At the time, we speculate that Tom Holland will play Spider-Man in some kind of Final game continuation.

Separately, Marvel toned down expectations by saying that Avengers 5 It will be a reboot for the team, similar to the first episode of the series. The company teased that it's also being developed into an Avengers movie as big as Final gameBut we will probably have a long wait ahead of us before we get there.

Image Source: Marvel Studios