Broncos Star Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL star confirmed the news to 9NEWS. "It's true. I was just here in the crib, and I started coughing a little bit. You know, I have asthma, and I started having a little cough a couple of days ago. My girlfriend – she told me when I was asleep, she said my cough didn't sound normal. "

"It's crazy," continued Miller. "I have to quarantine here at home. There's really no medicine or anything like that. Dr. [Steve] Geraghty told me if my breathing changed; honestly, I'm still new to this. This is like an hour [since I learned was positive.] I'm not sure what's going on, but I'm telling you what, I'm in a good mood. I'm still Von. I don't feel sick or hurt or anything like that. "

Miller said he has canceled all of his travel plans and plans to adhere to the state order to stay home.

"Everyone is going through the same thing. It's a difficult time," Miller said. "It is a crazy moment that my mother and grandmother did not experience, and we are experiencing it. I just try to be the best, to be positive. Everything I need to do, I can do here at home."