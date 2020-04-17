Broadway on Demand service to launch with charity concert

Available in May, the streaming service will offer isolated fans a library of live-captured shows and exclusive performances, as well as access to master classes.

New York theater bosses will launch a Broadway on Demand streaming service that will allow isolated fans to watch shows from home.

The service will offer a library of interactive and educational resources, as well as live-captured Broadway shows, exclusive performances and access to masterclasses, and will launch with a 30-day opening night benefit concert.

The benefit will be broadcast live from the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, observing the patterns of social distancing, and will raise funds for artists affected by the closure of Broadway theaters and many others in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadway on Demand President and CEO Sean Cercone said in a statement to Broadway World: "Broadway is a giant global brand, and its impact extends well beyond a few blocks in downtown Manhattan."

"Even before our current crisis, we have always dreamed of building a platform that truly delivered on Broadway's promise to be the 'longest street in the world'." This platform is our way of breaking geographic and economic barriers so that everyone can participate in all the wonders that Broadway has to offer. "