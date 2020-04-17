Boy Meets World & # 39; s Will Friedle apologizes to Trina McGee

Open and honest conversations can lead to teaching moments.

Earlier this week, tweets from Trina McGee It resurfaced online detailing hostile work environments on set.

In a post, the actress who played Topanga's best friend and Shawn's love interest named Angela said that one of her co-stars called her "Aunt Jemima."

"I called Aunt Jemima on set during the hairstyle and makeup. I called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing over and over again because of the episode with my character," she said. wrote. "They told me it was kind of you to join us as a stranger after 60 episodes."

Fast forward to Thursday afternoon when Trina revealed Will friedle He was the man responsible for the controversial prank.

"He apologized to me 22 years ago and again days ago in a three-page letter. We talked more about it and he acknowledged that he really didn't have enough education when he was in his early twenties to know that he was really offending me. THIS SHOULD AND IT COULD BE A TEACHING MOMENT FOR EVERYONE. For all people of all races or different backgrounds, "he wrote with a photo of the set. "It has conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity."