Boy Meets World & # 39; s Will Friedle apologizes to Trina McGee

Open and honest conversations can lead to teaching moments.
Earlier this week, tweets from Trina McGee It resurfaced online detailing hostile work environments on set.
In a post, the actress who played Topanga's best friend and Shawn's love interest named Angela said that one of her co-stars called her "Aunt Jemima."
"I called Aunt Jemima on set during the hairstyle and makeup. I called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing over and over again because of the episode with my character," she said. wrote. "They told me it was kind of you to join us as a stranger after 60 episodes."
Fast forward to Thursday afternoon when Trina revealed Will friedle He was the man responsible for the controversial prank.
"He apologized to me 22 years ago and again days ago in a three-page letter. We talked more about it and he acknowledged that he really didn't have enough education when he was in his early twenties to know that he was really offending me. THIS SHOULD AND IT COULD BE A TEACHING MOMENT FOR EVERYONE. For all people of all races or different backgrounds, "he wrote with a photo of the set. "It has conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity."
Trina continued: "Will apologized to me and I forgave him, then I apologized to him for making the statements public because his joke came from not knowing, not from cruelty and he forgave me. That's what friends do now. Now wash up again. hold your hands and survive this pandemic and let love and hope be the next pandemic. #loseonefriendloseallfriendsloseyourself #trinamcgee. "
Fans later noted that Will, who played Eric Matthews on the ABC series, commented on the post shortly after it appeared.
"I love you, Trin," he wrote.
Boy meets world is a comedy that aired for seven seasons between 1993 and 2000. The show chronicled the daily events and life lessons of Cory Matthews performed by Wild ben.
The series generated a spin-off on the Disney Channel titled Girl meets world who also had the upbringing of Ben Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard)
