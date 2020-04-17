Boris Kodjoe responds to haters after wife Nicole Ari Parker says she "misses single life,quot;

When they've been together as long as Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker have been, there are things they start to remember when the novelty of the relationship was still there. While talking about their marriage through Instagram Live, Nicole admitted that she misses single life.

However, this is not how it sounds. The actress loves her husband and it doesn't mean that she misses being single, she misses the little things couples do when they start dating.

‘Sometime last year or so I thought, you know, I wish he was my boyfriend again. I don't necessarily want to be single, but I miss single life. I miss texting for no reason. I miss the appearance behind me when I'm stirring eggs and kissing the nape of the neck. "

He explained that he wanted the romantics to return to their long-standing marriage.

Personally I personally think that if you're in this for the long haul, that freshness and novelty is still possible if you talk about it. I know how, ‘Look, I know we're talking about date nights. We are going to have a night date. I know we talked about kissing and texting for no reason, but the last time you texted me it was like the cabinet boy. "

Soon after, the clip went viral, and many people commented that Boris was not paying enough attention to his wife. It sparked rumors that there was trouble in paradise.

It sparked so much controversy that the actor decided to applaud.

He accessed Instagram to inform those who hate that he and Nicole are fine.

'Come on, seriously? #OkFirstOfAll is eating a small 1 minute slice of a Hilarious LONG TIME conversation on our best friends new show #SecondOfAll, this part was intended to give hope to those of us who have been together a LONGA $$ Time #RealTalk . And #ThirdOfAll, my wife was right! #Boyfriendgirlfriendtimematters. And please don't tag me anymore in this # (email protected) and $. I'll be here kissing the back of @ nicoleariparker's neck for no reason. "

Parker responded to her husband's post by writing a message about how she loves him so much and that they have been strong for 15 years.



