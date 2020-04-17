"Blacklist" pays tribute to Brian Dennehy with a special episode tonight – Deadline

NBC will honor Brian Dennehy tonight with a special episode of The blacklist.

The beloved actor, who died yesterday, reappeared as Dominic Wilkinson, the father of the infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova (Lotte Verbeek) and Elizabeth Keen's grandfather, played by Megan Boone, in the series starring James Spader and Boone. The network has adjusted its schedule to re-air the episode "Rassvet" (Dawn), which originally aired on April 26, 2019 at 9 PM tonight. A new episode of Sony TV-produced will follow The blacklist At 8 pm. Dateline NBC, which typically airs from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., will air at 10 p.m. with an hour-long episode.

The pivotal episode of "Rassvet" delved into the background story of Dennehy's character Dominic Wilkinson, and his relationship with his daughter, Katarina Rostova (Verbeek). The episode took place largely in the past with a focus on the show's mythology, without a regular "blacklist" case of the week.

Synopsis of the episode: “Only in a foreign country after a mission goes catastrophically wrong, Katarina Rostova (Verbeek) flees to prevent forces from trying to hunt her down. Isolated and without options, she looks for the only person she trusts, a man who has promised to always protect her. ”

As the Up News Info reported yesterday, The blacklist It was Dennehy's last television role. Episode 19, which Dennehy was in, was the last episode of his 22-episode season 7 episode before production closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. NBC plans to pay tribute to Dennehy with a card at the end of that episode, which will now serve as the season finale.

Dennehy joined The blacklist in season 3. It had appeared in nine episodes to date, including two this season.