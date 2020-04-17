Blac Chyna says he has proof that he didn't hit Rob Kardashian!

Blac Chyna says that he has evidence that she didn't lay hands on her daddy, Rob Kardashian, and that her evidence comes from Rob's mouth.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Blac Chyna says he has the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services that released a 2016 report that included an interview with Kardashian.

When DCFS asked Rob, he allegedly denied that Chyna hit him.

"On April 15, 2020, Chyna's attorney obtained copies of reports from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) of December 2016 and January 2017 regarding Chyna's,quot; anonymous "reports of physical abuse against Rob.

"When asked by DCFS on January 4, 2017 (just 3 weeks after Chyna's alleged,quot; violent attack ") about a,quot; anonymous "report of domestic violence against Rob by Chyna, Rob replied that the allegations are,quot; false " and "there is no domestic violence between (me) and (Chyna)."

She claims that the DCFS report also contains this very important note from investigators: "Specifically, Kardashian's father stated that the mother (Chyna) never hit him."

They both fight for the primary custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian.