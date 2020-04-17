Home Entertainment Blac Chyna says he has proof that he didn't hit Rob Kardashian!

Blac Chyna says that he has evidence that she didn't lay hands on her daddy, Rob Kardashian, and that her evidence comes from Rob's mouth.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Blac Chyna says he has the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services that released a 2016 report that included an interview with Kardashian.

When DCFS asked Rob, he allegedly denied that Chyna hit him.

