Blac Chyna is criticized for promoting the coronavirus protection mask

Blac Chyna surprised her fans with a post related to the coronavirus that she shared on her social media account. In addition to saying that the United States is preparing for the saddest week in terms of infected people and victims, the post Chyna shared is also promoting a certain type of mask that protects against the new coronavirus.

People beat Chyna for making everything profitable for her. Check out the post he shared on his social media account below.

‘Up to 40% discount on KN95ProtectionMasks with 95% filtration! Order now and protect yourself! The cornonavirus pandemic, with a death toll exceeding 26,000, is still not under control despite measures to impose social distancing. The number of cases across the country rose to 614,180 this week, according to data compiled by Wikipedia. The US Surgeon General USA He said it will be the "hardest and saddest,quot; week that many Americans have faced, "Chyna began her post.

Chyna went on and said: ‘Stay inside as much as possible and protect yourself! Order your masks now! 40% discount at @ kn95ProtectionMasks kn95protectionmask.com • kn95pm.com # kn95protectionmasks # n95mask # kn95mask ".

A follower said, "You promote anything hahaha," and someone else posted this: "Too bad Blac Chyna did such a thing during quarantine."

Another annoying follower said: Eres Are you fr ??? Do you know how many people have financial difficulties? there are millions of needs more crucial than following you, how callous. "

Someone else, on the other hand, said: "This is a good promotion for this site to make people buy these masks they have seen it everywhere."

A commenter laughed and said: ‘KN95 – Chinese contraband. The fault is yours for many reasons. Capitalizing on this?

Blac Chyna has been making headlines a lot lately and has been in hot water more than once.

For example, she was recently photographed while she was running errands or shopping.

Her fans were surprised to see her look, and many of them said that she no longer looked like her.



