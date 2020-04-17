Bill Maher criticizes COVID-19's "panic pornography" of the media, warning that grim and fatality coverage may cause Donald Trump to be reelected – Deadline

Bill Maher, dressed in his usual suit and tie, but HBO host Real time From his large backyard instead of the study, he tore off media coverage of COVID-19 as "panic porn," warning that he could win reelection of President Donald Trump.

"The news sources have to control it," he said in the program's closing monologue. "Everyone knows that coronavirus is not a walk in the park …‘ because you literally cannot walk in the park. But at some point, the daily rhythm of depression and terror turns into panic porn. "

After showing a parade of Doomsday headlines from both high and low outlets, he complained, "You don't have to put hot sauce on a Jalopino!" His logic about why all of this helps Trump took a pretzel shape, but boiled down to this: Candidates running for president on an optimistic subject do better historically. If the result, even in the short term, ends up being more positive than many media accounts have shown, Trump may paint himself as the people's patriot, compared to Democrat Joe Biden.

Maher accumulated several examples, pointing to that syndicated strip Indoor edition He reported that the 76,000 death figure at the time was making some "comparisons to the apocalypse." For all but the frontline healthcare workers, Maher argued, "This is not the apocalypse."

The New York TimesHe continued, he has also resorted to using the word "apocalypse," even when describing positive trends in virus statistics. The Gray Lady also took a beating from Maher for her banner holder after record unemployment claims highlighted economic debris by leading with a capitalized quote at the top of the front page: "It's scary."

Maher acknowledged that the phrase was accurate as a quote, but "who are they quoting?" I ask. “An event planner in North Hollywood. No offense to event organizers around the world – it's amazing what you can do with pineapples and some cans of silver spray paint. But why are you in my headline? How about this: just tell me that millions are out of work without the flashlight under their chins and I'll decide how I feel about it. "

After tiptoeing on the line that Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil have recently spent invoking flu deaths and car accidents in connection with the devastation of COVID-19, Maher came out as anti-death – "and I didn't! it matters who knows! he broke.

"Giving the right perspective is not a cover-up for the truth. That it is the truth, ”he said, on a more serious note. “We need the news to calm us down and treat us like adults. Trump calls it fake news. Don't do it right. "